Council court battle on hold
05 May 2020 | Local News
An urgent application filed by the chief executive of the Windhoek municipal council Robert Kahimise against members of the city council has been removed from the court roll for now with plans to refile the application at a later stage.
In a court order issued on Tuesday by High Court judge Kobus Miller, the urgent application was removed from the court roll and marked finalised.
Kahimise confirmed on Tuesday that the case will, however, be refiled, though no date was given.
Court officials on Tuesday explained there seemed to have been “material inaccuracies” with the papers filed at court on Thursday, and the parties agreed to have the matter noted as finalised and removed from the roll.
Kahimise’s affidavit argued that a council meeting held last week violated lockdown regulations and that the appointment of an acting CEO, while he was still in office and ready to perform duties, irregular.
The urgent application was instituted to have all decisions and resolutions made at the council meeting reviewed and set aside, including decisions made at a management committee meeting the day before.
Amongst the reported resolutions taken at last week Wednesday’s meeting, was the reported three-year extension of city police chief Abraham Kanime’s position.
Kanime resigned in January.