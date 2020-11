Council mulls over mobility project

Windhoek • [email protected] After the 2019 Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (Tumi) global urban mobility challenge wassent back for discussion during a previous Windhoek City Council meeting, members now have evenmore concerns about the project.Tumi enables developing countries to create sustainable urban mobility and offers technical andfinancial support for innovative ideas. According to council documents, the City of Windhoek waschosen as the winning candidate for the 2019 Tumi Global Urban Mobility Challenge in April lastyear, with funding up to €200 000. “The funding will support the CoW’s efforts towards enhancedaccess to non-motorised transport (NMT) and transport alternatives,” the document read.The project will see 70 bicycles (35 solar-powered electric bicycles and 35 conventional bicycles)used by students from the University of Namibia (UNAM) Khomasdal campus and the NamibianUniversity of Science and Technology (NUST). Students will receive road safety training and willreceive helmets and reflective vests as part of the project. The project is set to last for 4 months.Four kilometres of cycling infrastructure will be needed, with the estimated cost of constructionstanding at N$1.1 million. This will be funded by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur InternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ). The cycling route was chosen to link the two campuses with the residentialareas in the north western suburbs of the city.Council members had many questions about the project, with councillor Ignatius Semba airing hisconcern that only the GIZ would be responsible for the procurement process. To that, councilmember Paulus Immanuel added that the tender to execute the procurement was alreadyadvertised. “Council has not even resolved whether or not to go ahead with the project,” hecommented during the council meeting last week.Others wanted to know why only Transnamib Holdings had been selected to procure empty shippingcontainers from and not other companies. However, the document stated that the company wouldonly be used should they be able to support the project by providing containers at no cost. Thesecontainers will be used as hubs for the E-bikes that will provide a battery charging service.The total budget for the procurement of the bicycles and accessories amounts to €167 159(approximately N$3,46 million).Although the item was given the green light to continue, some changes will be made.