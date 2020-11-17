Council mulls over mobility project
17 November 2020 | Local News
After the 2019 Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (Tumi) global urban mobility challenge was
sent back for discussion during a previous Windhoek City Council meeting, members now have even
more concerns about the project.
Tumi enables developing countries to create sustainable urban mobility and offers technical and
financial support for innovative ideas. According to council documents, the City of Windhoek was
chosen as the winning candidate for the 2019 Tumi Global Urban Mobility Challenge in April last
year, with funding up to €200 000. “The funding will support the CoW’s efforts towards enhanced
access to non-motorised transport (NMT) and transport alternatives,” the document read.
The project will see 70 bicycles (35 solar-powered electric bicycles and 35 conventional bicycles)
used by students from the University of Namibia (UNAM) Khomasdal campus and the Namibian
University of Science and Technology (NUST). Students will receive road safety training and will
receive helmets and reflective vests as part of the project. The project is set to last for 4 months.
Four kilometres of cycling infrastructure will be needed, with the estimated cost of construction
standing at N$1.1 million. This will be funded by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale
Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). The cycling route was chosen to link the two campuses with the residential
areas in the north western suburbs of the city.
Council members had many questions about the project, with councillor Ignatius Semba airing his
concern that only the GIZ would be responsible for the procurement process. To that, council
member Paulus Immanuel added that the tender to execute the procurement was already
advertised. “Council has not even resolved whether or not to go ahead with the project,” he
commented during the council meeting last week.
Others wanted to know why only Transnamib Holdings had been selected to procure empty shipping
containers from and not other companies. However, the document stated that the company would
only be used should they be able to support the project by providing containers at no cost. These
containers will be used as hubs for the E-bikes that will provide a battery charging service.
The total budget for the procurement of the bicycles and accessories amounts to €167 159
(approximately N$3,46 million).
Although the item was given the green light to continue, some changes will be made.