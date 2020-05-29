Councillors could be held liable

Questions raised on CoW telecommunications license

29 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
Persons involved in approving the proposed scheme of signing a deal with Chinese firm Huawei Communications should know that they may be acting outside the scope of their power and in contravention with the country’s laws, which may lead to be held personally liable.
Councillor Brunhilde Cornelius said during a motion regarding the City of Windhoek telecommunications services joint venture with Huawei, that she was caught off guard learning that the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) approved the telecommunications license to the City, wanting to enter into an agreement with Chinese firm Huawei and not Telecom. She noted that the license provided by CRAN states that the license is provided on CRAN’s understanding that the CoW will partner with Telecom Namibia.
“This is to effectively monopolise the telecommunications sector in the capital, which intention is clear from newly proposed regulations by the CoW to increase its control over access by other telecommunications services providers, both public and privately owned,” Cornelius said during the council meeting on Thursday evening.
According to her, the City issued proposed regulations to regulate trenching and excavations on streets at the same time they received the license from CRAN. “There can be little doubt that the intention is for the CoW to become a telecommunications service provider, directly or through a joint venture, and at the same time have the right to exclude other telecommunications service providers from competing with the City,” she said.
Cornelius reminded councillors that the court ruled that the right to install fibre optic infrastructure is derived from the communications act and that the City is specifically interdicted from interfering with such right. “This council may only make regulations within the scope of the local authorities act. The proposed regulations to control trenching and thus to become the gatekeeper of who may install fibre optic networks is not included. The proposed regulations will no doubt lead to further litigation against us, with this council having little chance of success and the legal cost of this will be for our residents,” she said.
She asked that the management committee provide a detailed financial analysis of the economic impact that will result from the CoW monopolising or lessening revenue to government due to excluding or limiting private sector activities, as well the impact on publicly owned telecommunications providers.

Similar News

 

Security threat biggest 5G concern

1 day - 29 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] hours of deliberating council procedures during the monthly meeting on Thursday, the agendapoint of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications...

‘Smart City’ but lacking basic services

1 day - 28 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] With talks that the City of Windhoek (CoW) is planning to introduce 5G technology to the capital, many residents are still not...

Koop vandag nog by ’n boer

2 days ago - 27 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] die droogte wat al jare lank boere in die land kwel, het die inperking ’n verdere impak op diegene wat sorg dat...

Success during uncertainty

2 days ago - 27 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] their doors may close for good, the Side by Side Early Intervention Centre has survived in spite of current uncertain times, even...

Gymming and the new normal

1 week ago - 22 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected] If everything goes according the plan, the Believe Fitness community will be opening on 2 June. “It has been an incredibly tough...

Re-evaluating the food we eat

1 week ago - 22 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected] the farmer’s market at The Village was just gaining momentum before the lockdown, this team is ready to serve the public once...

Lidar receives sponsorship increase

1 week ago - 22 May 2020 | Local News

The Lidar Community Foundation received support for the second consecutive year from Alexander Forbes. The monthly sponsorship that came in effect from April will increase...

Neto and Ndula win with EU

1 week ago - 20 May 2020 | Local News

Two Namibian teenagers were the winners of the European Union’s (EU) online competition tocelebrate Europe Day.Due to current lockdown regulations, the EU delegation in Namibia...

CPS gives feedback over Haven animals

1 week ago - 20 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] a social media post spread like wildfire with accusations that the animals of the Haven Zoological Park are dying on the premises,...

Haven animals safe and sound

1 week ago - 19 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] economy has left more than one business in dire straits. But for the Haven Zoological Park inKleine Kuppe, it’s more than just...

Latest News

Councillors could be held liable...

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] involved in approving the proposed scheme of signing a deal with Chinese firm Huawei Communications should know that they may be acting...

Katutura’s homeless learn from Baxu

22 hours ago | Environment

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) yesterday (28 May) brought the short film Baxu and the Giants to children and youth currently accommodated at the Katutura...

EES gets comfortable with his...

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Around nine years ago a fresh new shoe was added to the market – colourful and proud, representing Namibian colours and lifestyle. The designer? None...

PAY on the go

23 hours ago | Social Issues

Physically Active Youth (PAY) has been able to reach 353 people in 55 households with food and toiletry packages as part of their outreach programme...

Power to the people

23 hours ago | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the...

Security threat biggest 5G concern...

1 day - 29 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] hours of deliberating council procedures during the monthly meeting on Thursday, the agendapoint of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications...

‘Smart City’ but lacking basic...

1 day - 28 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] With talks that the City of Windhoek (CoW) is planning to introduce 5G technology to the capital, many residents are still not...

Wat is op jou bord...

1 day - 28 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek · y[email protected] jy ‘n eg Namibiese eetplek besit wat binnekort ‘n spsiale aanbieding aan die publiek gaan bekendstel, soek Namibia Adventures jou kos op...

Bank assists with Covid test...

2 days ago - 27 May 2020 | Social Issues

Thanks to a donation of 500 reagent testing kits and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) can carry...

Load More