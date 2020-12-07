Countrywide Christmas drive

07 December 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group remains committed to its promise of being connectors of positive change and through their Christmas Drive Initiative aimed at helping different vulnerable communities in various regions in Namibia, helping in creating a memorable Christmas this year.
Employees of the Capricorn Group recently donned their Changemaker attire to bless those in need, embarking on the countrywide The BIG 5 Christmas Drive that focuses on five different projects, giving gifts to some of the most vulnerable communities through established programmes.
Before the event, employees purchased and donated gifts suitable for a project in their vicinity.
The projects identified by Imago Dei, cater to young and old. They are:
• Kuisebmond Old Age Home, Walvis Bay that provides a home for 33 senior citizens. The nursing home enables elderly people to live in a homely environment while taking care of themselves.
• New Harvest Time for Christ Mission Church and Soup Kitchen, Klein Aub. The soup kitchen was started through this local church that identified a serious need to address the issue of hunger amongst orphans and vulnerable children. This project provides warm, nutritious meals to about 100 children between the age of 2 and 16.
• Sofia’s Soup Kitchen and Day Care, Otjomuise. This soup kitchen supports 150 children between the age of 2 and 18 years in the 7de Laan community by providing them with a daily nutritious meal.
• Acacia Children’s Trust Soweto, Windhoek. This project supports 150 orphans and vulnerable children in Katutura between the age of 6 and 18 years by providing them with a meal every day and a safe place to do their homework after school.
• Emmanuel Congregation Sunday School Ministry Safari Community, Rundu. Every Sunday afternoon, about 120 children between the age of 5 and 14 join this children’s club. The programme managers ensure exposure to the Gospel and engagement with the children to build a strong identity within them.

Gifting
On the day of the gifting process, Changemakers donated their time to share the Christmas spirit. Simultaneous coordination of the actual gifting process towards the various projects took place on Friday, 4 December at exactly 14:00. The Changemakers in the Erongo, Khomas, Hardap and Kavango-East regions delivered gifts to those involved in the various projects, ensuring a collective impact.
“The Capricorn Group remains committed to being connectors of positive change, and we are grateful for our openhearted employees who in their role as Changemakers, are always willing to give and spread happiness,” said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group’s Executive Officer: Brand & Corporate Affairs.

