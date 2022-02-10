Couple’s kitchen keeps the roof over their heads
10 February 2022 | Society
A couple who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 are now using their baking skills and kitchen to try and stay afloat.
The income they make from selling small cookies and koeksisters should not only cover Ansie (56) and André Hulme (51) of Windhoek’s basic expenses, but also André’s medication for the treatment of his throat cancer, which is often not available from the state.
The Hulme’s lost their jobs in February last year after the business they both worked for had to close its doors. New jobs were scarce and they had to make a plan quickly to earn an income.
André, whose larynx was removed during an operation and has difficulty speaking due to a hole in his throat, gets the ingredients ready for Ansie for the day’s mixing and baking in the morning.
“I love cooking,” says Ansie. “I tried many recipes and it was and is very important that we do not sell something that I would not want myself. I use my mother’s gingerbread cookie recipe and for the koeksisters it’s my ex mother-in-law's recipe.”
She says they are busy all day and afternoons are usually used to dry out the morning rusks. Up to 21 dozen koeksisters are baked in one day, with their small kitchen boasting three ovens a year later.
“It’s hard work, especially the koeksisters, but once I get going, it gets fun,” Ansie says.
Ingredients for a day's baking rusks include 20 packs of 1 kg self-raising flour, 10 kg margarine and 10 kg sugar. Their electricity bill is about N$3 000 a month and they travel hundreds of kilometers a month to deliver orders.
Although orders have increased and their products are also sold in Swakopmund, ingredient prices have risen so much that their profits are small, André says. “We have to sell products first to be able to buy ingredients again.”
Constant expenses
A constant expense is André's medication that he has to use due to his throat cancer and the resulting operations. These include from antibiotics to pain medication and antacids that the Hulme's - who do not have a medical aid - have to pay out of their own pocket.
André had bronchitis in 2018 when his voice became hoarse and did not return to normal. Shortly afterwards, he was diagnosed with throat cancer around his vocal cords in South Africa, where they lived then. He received radiation and chemotherapy, among other things. All his molars had to be removed, among other things, because the fillings caused a chemical reaction with the radiation and then became toxic.
The chemotherapy had to be stopped because it affected his hearing and he has constant tinnitus. He also had permanent pain in his throat and severe headaches. “I felt hopeless and no longer had a zest for life. I could hardly sleep from all the pain,” André says.
Two years after his cancer diagnosis and remission, the cancer returned in August 2020. In September of that year, he had laser surgery, which was followed by severe pain. “I could not eat or sleep. I lay like this for three weeks and thought it was the end.”
He had an infection in the cartilage in his throat which caused the great deal of pain and was again treated with antibiotics and strong painkillers. A follow-up examination showed he was clear of cancer, but a few months later an examination showed that the cancer had returned. He underwent a laryngeal operation during which his voice box was removed.
Everyday struggles
During the operation, a valve was put in his throat that he learned to talk to when he closed the hole in his throat, André explains. “The valve is located inside a hole in a wall that borders the oesophagus. The hole’s pipe runs straight to the lungs. I breathe with it, my nose no longer works and I cannot smell at all.”
André struggles with terrible heartburn and reflux. “When I eat, everything pushes back into my mouth or nose. It burns and makes me cough or vomit. ”
He is now waiting for an appointment with the state doctor to do a gastroscopy. The suspicion is that his stomach valve is no longer working and that he may have a stomach virus that makes him feel bloated.
“I am a deeply religious person and many people, friends and the church have prayed for me. I knew I would be okay, even if it was not going to be easy. The Lord has always had mercy on me.”
In a bid to raise some funds, South African singer Brendan Peyper presents a concert in Windhoek later this month, the proceeds of which will go to the Hulme's to help with medical and everyday costs.
For more information on the concert, contact Marcha Reed at [email protected] or André at 081 702 7448.