Court investigators boost child support claims

19 October 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

The landmark appointment last year of ten maintenance investigators to nine magistrate courts to boost child support cases, has yielded positive results with more than 1 640 cases dealt with within less than a year.
“This change has hugely impacted the turnaround period of matters being investigated. The more investigators we have, balanced with the amount of maintenance officers available, the better for efficient for cases,” Simon Idipo of the justice ministry said last week.
Yolande Engelbrecht of the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) underlined that among the pivotal impact of the investigators is that this will allow "the maintenance courts to ensure that defendants and witnesses are found and the financial status of the parties is properly investigated, resulting in a higher success rate".
Prior to the appointment of the investigators last year, the LAC has long advocated for the urgent need to appoint investigators to ensure cases are handled more effectively and timeously.
Idipo said the appointments in November 2019 drastically increased the time spent on investigating child support claims, from an average of just one or two days to a full working week spent on investigating claims. This work includes the serving of court and criminal papers, tracing defendants and witnesses, uncovering financial and employment data, among other vital processes.
“For years cases have dragged on because of the inability of complainants to provide or locate defendants, but this has been resolved. The serving of court processes is now effective and efficient, compared to previous years before the appointment of the investigators," he said.

Better
“Maintenance is still a priority concern in Namibia. Any sufficient improvement in the maintenance courts should be applauded especially considering that the main reason for hiring maintenance investigators was to make the process more efficient, faster and easy as the law intends it to be,” Engelbrecht explained.
Before their appointment in November last year, none of Namibia’s maintenance courts had investigators onboard since 2005, despite the maintenance law which critics said was undermined by the absence of investigators for which the Act provides.
“This is great news. Child maintenance has been one of the greatest challenges we’ve seen in our society. The responsibility of childcare is always placed on the shoulders of women with many men playing no part in the upbringing of children,” James Itana, the director of the Regain Trust, said this week.
He added that apart from the institutional boost related to monetary support for single parents, he hopes efforts are also being made to “educate men on the important role they play in the upbringing of children by being present and involved.”

Boom
The justice ministry confirmed this week that of the 1 645 cases investigated between November 2019 and September 2020, 187 were conducted in Keetmanshoop, 384 in Swakopmund, 400 in Walvis Bay and 253 in Otjiwarongo.
Ondangwa’s investigator dealt with 169 cases, the Oshakati investigator probed 224 cases, and the Rundu investigator, who is responsible for two regions, dealt with 445 cases.
Katima Mulilo’s child support investigator oversaw 300 cases.
Itana said the work of the investigators proves that “if ministries take the necessary steps as outlined in our laws and policies we will start seeing the results such as in this case”.
He added that although nine courts now have investigators onboard, it is vital that the remaining 32 maintenance courts are also supplied with investigators.
“I think the Ministry of Justice can use this as a positive case to influence government to allocate more resources towards the appointment of investigators which will greatly contribute towards the reduction of the current backlog of child maintenance cases in the country."

Weighty
In April 2018 it was revealed that nearly half of all active maintenance cases in Namibia's 33 magistrate courts are cases where parents, mostly fathers, have failed to adhere to court ordered child support payments.
A summary provided by the Office of the Judiciary at the time showed that out of 31 104 active maintenance cases before 33 Namibian courts, 15 097 are default cases.
“On average, someone makes a maintenance complaint in Namibia every 30 minutes during working hours. Between 4 000 to 5 000 complaints are filed at the maintenance courts each year,” a study by the LAC had found.
Itana said aside from appointing more investigators, in terms of child support challenges in Namibia “there is a need to strengthen the capacity and involvement of social workers and in severe instances psychologist to assist in helping parents identify gender-equitable ways of parenting”.
He added: “Parents need to be educated that despite the ending of an intimate relationship or turmoil in a relationship, they need to maintain a healthy parental relationship focused primarily on the best interest of the children. Achieving such an understanding often requires parents to undergo training and even counselling.”

Similar News

 

Support for 2021 census

2 weeks ago - 01 October 2020 | Local News

Old Mutual handed over a sponsorship of N$120 000 to the Namibia Statistics Agency as a means to mobilise Better Data, Better Decisions and Better...

Access to information essential

3 weeks ago - 28 September 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) is commemorated today (28 September) under the theme “Access to Information - Saving lives,...

Oshetu residents say no to move

1 month - 10 September 2020 | Local News

People living in Oshetu informal settlement at Okahandja object to plans by the ministry of urban and rural development (MURD) to relocate them to a...

Okahandja land grabbers must leave

1 month - 31 August 2020 | Local News

Okahandja • [email protected] Court Judge Collins Parker on Friday granted a court order to the Okahandja town council and minister of urban and rural development...

Lockdown measures divide Namibia

1 month - 24 August 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and alarming are adjectives deputy health minister Esther Utjiua Muinjangue used to characterise the current infection rate in Namibia, adding that the...

Fleet upgrade for city cops

2 months ago - 05 August 2020 | Local News

In the past 5 years, the Road Fund Administration (RFA) has allocated N$177.2 million to the City of Windhoek towards road maintenance and traffic law...

Another repatriation flight this month

2 months ago - 04 August 2020 | Local News

Another repatriation is being planned by the German embassy in Windhoek and Lufthansa, to fly German citizens in Namibia back home. At the moment, Lufthansa...

Internet access a ‘basic human right’ – CoW

3 months ago - 15 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] to arguments heard this morning, internet access is a basic human right.This was stated during a public hearing by the Communications Regulatory...

Housing remains vastly inadequate

3 months ago - 13 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] it was projected that Namibia would be 66% urbanised by 2020, the powers that be failed to respond through appropriate strategies to...

Huis Maerua kort jou hulp

3 months ago - 10 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] 22 kinders in hulle sorg wat wissel van 2 jaar tot 20, het Huis Maerua jou hulp nodig om te verseker hierdie kinders...

Latest News

Gender ministry visits Omaheke

2 hours ago | Government

Deputy minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Bernadette Jagger, yesterday paid a courtesy call on Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate as part of...

Power for Otjomuise ext. 6

2 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) officially switched on electricity for the Otjomuise Extension Six informal settlement as part of its development obligations to supply electricity...

Air Nam flights set to...

4 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting on 28 October 2020.According to a media statement, the Windhoek – Johannesburg...

Poverty fuels skin disease

4 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] unidentified skin disease that hit a San community near Rundu over the past few months, has been identified as part of a...

Happy housing beneficiaries

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) handed over completed affordable houses to eight beneficiaries at Goreangab in the Samora Machel Constituency on Friday.These houses are part...

Court investigators boost child support...

1 day - 19 October 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] landmark appointment last year of ten maintenance investigators to nine magistrate courts to boost child support cases, has yielded positive results with...

Covid-19 spurs school sanitation

1 day - 19 October 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] accelerated provision of water and toilets to schools over the past seven months offers a much-needed reprieve from the relentless blitz of...

NWR undertakes voluntary retrenchments

2 days ago - 18 October 2020 | Business

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it has began a voluntary separation exercise to align its staff numbers in light of the impact that Covid-19...

FlyWestair recommences commercial flights

4 days ago - 16 October 2020 | Transport

FlyWestair announced the take-off of their first scheduled passenger flight between Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport and Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport, starting on Monday,...

Load More