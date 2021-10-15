Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021.

With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations and deaths in the country, Cabinet announced further relaxation of the measures in our national response.

The president cautioned that although Covid-19 measures are being relaxed it does not mean that Namibians have defeated the pandemic.

The following Regulations will come into force for a period of thirty (30) days from Saturday, from 16 October 2021 until midnight, Monday, 15 November 2021.

1. Public gatherings have been adjusted to 200 persons per event. Spectators at sporting events are permitted, up to 200 persons per event.

2. The curfew will be suspended altogether, allowing for greater economic activity, particularly with respect to long haul public transport operators and the entertainment industry.

3. Restrictions related to liquor remain as is.

4. Business operations: All recreational places such as nightclubs, casinos, gambling houses, betting houses and gyms may continue operations as is - allowing patrons up to half capacity.

5. Burials of persons who succumbed to Covid-19 or whose deaths are Covid-19 related must continue to take place within a period of 10 days.

On-site consumption of meals at all gatherings, including burials, will now be permitted. The restriction on the number of persons attending burials of 200, applies to mourners only, excluding essential workers.



