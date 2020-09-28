Covid-19 kills Hats & Roses

Log on for Living Hope Online Musical Extravaganza

The annual Cancer Association of Namibia Hats & Roses ladies event scheduled for the first Saturday of October in Windhoek, followed by a second event in Swakopmund, has been cancelled.

According to CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen, both annual gala events have been cancelled due to Covid-19 regulations currently in place.

“However, the Living Hope Online Musical Extravaganza will replace Hats & Roses this year, with a free 20-minute online show that will be broadcast on CAN’s social media pages,” Hansen said.

He added that the estimated loss of income for the organisation due to cancelling Hats & Roses, is approximately N$550 000.

Funds raised by the two events is used to sustain the nationwide cervical and breast cancer screening programmes of CAN.

“We finalised the productions in March, with both Namibian and South African artists lined up. But given the current national protocols remaining in place that prevent events exceeding 50 persons, the 2020 events are called off.”

The good news is that Alexander Forbes Insurance remains committed to the cause even though the event had to be cancelled and made a generous donation of N$70 000 towards CAN’s women’s health community clinics.

Hats & Roses welcomes between 500 to 800 ladies for an annual “morning of pink hope and celebration of life” in October. Aimed at creating awareness and raising the needed funds to fight breast and cervical cancer in Namibia, the event has been presented for close to two decades.

Namibians can all be part of the Living Hope Online Musical Extravaganza event this year by clicking on www.facebook.com/CANamibia at 11:00 on Saturday, 3 October 2020.

