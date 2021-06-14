Covid and cancer: What to do

14 June 2021 | Health

As a response measure to try and alleviate the situation at Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in Covid-19 cases and the need for beds, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and the Ministry of Health and Social Services have been at work since last week to ready CAN interim homes to move state cancer patients from the hospital to the homes.
According to CAN’s chief executive, Rolf Hansen, all cancer patients needing accommodation at House Acacia or the CHICA Interim Home will be required to present at negative Covid PCR test (valid 72 hours) upon arrival; that they must follow the patient admission process diligently; and must adhere to the Covid-19 protocols in addition to the patient rotation systems now in place to ensure social distance and patient management.
“We envisage this arrangement to remain effective for the next at least six weeks during the coldest winter period, as this contributes to the current acute patient upsurge,” Hansen said.
In the meantime, he said that CAN recommends that cancer patients who do not need urgent medical attention, treatment and only follow-up, rather stay at home rather, and reschedule their medical appointments as from August 2021

Oxygen
Hansen said that CAN is not in a position to rent or lend oxygen machines to Covid-19 patients. “We have limited machines/units left that are continually out with cancer patients, and upon return must be serviced and cleaned for use of next cancer patient.
“Usually we have a waiting list; also, on several cases, we have relied on oxygen cylinder rentals from AFROX,” he said. “We urge families of Covid-19 cases to arrange with doctors to get a prescription for oxygen cylinders, and buy oxygen masks. We will assist where and how we can to the best of our ability, but we have cancer patients and even cancer patients fighting Covid-19, who are our first priority.”

AGM
In other news, Hansen said that the association’s AGM scheduled for the end of the month, is postponed to a later date. This is in light of the current upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the Windhoek/Khomas region. “A new date for this meeting will be publicly communicated during August 2021.”
For more information or assistance, contact [email protected] or 061 237740.

Similar News

 

PPE for healthcare workers

2 days ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The US government donated medical personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies worth N$4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The equipment has...

Another ALI cohort graduates

3 days ago - 11 June 2021 | Health

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibiawhich led to another twelve healthcare professionals now being able to register...

Prison sex taboo threatens inmate health

5 days ago - 08 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] a raft of reliable proof that prisons are HIV hotspots, Namibia’s prison authorities continue to balk against handing out condoms.In an official...

It’s time for action

1 week ago - 02 June 2021 | Health

28 May marked the fourth official annual commemoration and celebration of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day (MHHD) in Namibia.This year the celebration took place in...

Be wary of Covid-misinformation – Shangula

1 week ago - 01 June 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established...

New Covid measures: What you need to know

2 weeks ago - 28 May 2021 | Health

Health and social services minister of Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Namibia. At the announcement earlier today,...

The time to quit smoking is NOW

2 weeks ago - 28 May 2021 | Health

“The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins the annual global movement of “World No Tobacco Day” with “Commit to Quit” as theme to encourage smokers...

Omaheke Covid testing to improve

3 weeks ago - 21 May 2021 | Health

The Omaheke Health Directorate will provide implementation modalities on Covid-19 testing by the private sector on behalf of the State in the region, due to...

New oxygen concentrators for local hospitals

3 weeks ago - 19 May 2021 | Health

The health ministry received 20 oxygen concentrators valued at almost N$180 000 from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to enhance Namibia’s response to the Covid-19...

Rapid tests at road blocks

1 month - 11 May 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and...

Latest News

Suiderhof NDF clinic razed

14th of June 12:22 | Disasters

The Namibian Defence Force clinic situated in Windhoek’s Suiderhof residential area was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The fire burned for hours while the...

Covid and cancer: What to...

14th of June 12:18 | Health

As a response measure to try and alleviate the situation at Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in Covid-19 cases and the need...

Father’s day gift ideas in...

5 minutes ago | Life Style

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift can be tricky. To narrow down the search, consider the items that could be used in and around the...

Mental wellbeing suits us all

14 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerMental health is a subject which we are only starting to scratch the surface of in Namibia and it is not talked...

Renewable energy imperative for Namibia’s...

27 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéThe United Nations has identified 17 Sustainable Development Goals that we as humanity should be trying to achieve. All are noble,...

De Lange, Liebenberg win Nedbank...

19 hours ago | Sports

Namibia’s African Cross Country (XC) and 2021 Nedbank Cross Country champion, Tristan de Lange and Courtney Liebenberg, on Saturday won the Pro Men’s and Women’s...

Food, blankets for destitute families

19 hours ago | Social Issues

RedForce Debt Management on Saturday donated food parcels and blankets to 120 families of the Tobias Hainyeko and Samora Machel constituencies valued at N$150 000....

French funding for groundwater management

19 hours ago | Infrastructure

The French government through the Agence Franҫaise de Développement (AFD) has availed funding for technical cooperation on a groundwater management and combating drought project in...

Prayer days for pandemic to...

19 hours ago | Local News

A committee entrusted to deal with Covid related affairs in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) announced that it will host a crusade to...

Load More