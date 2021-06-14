Covid and cancer: What to do
14 June 2021 | Health
According to CAN’s chief executive, Rolf Hansen, all cancer patients needing accommodation at House Acacia or the CHICA Interim Home will be required to present at negative Covid PCR test (valid 72 hours) upon arrival; that they must follow the patient admission process diligently; and must adhere to the Covid-19 protocols in addition to the patient rotation systems now in place to ensure social distance and patient management.
“We envisage this arrangement to remain effective for the next at least six weeks during the coldest winter period, as this contributes to the current acute patient upsurge,” Hansen said.
In the meantime, he said that CAN recommends that cancer patients who do not need urgent medical attention, treatment and only follow-up, rather stay at home rather, and reschedule their medical appointments as from August 2021
Oxygen
Hansen said that CAN is not in a position to rent or lend oxygen machines to Covid-19 patients. “We have limited machines/units left that are continually out with cancer patients, and upon return must be serviced and cleaned for use of next cancer patient.
“Usually we have a waiting list; also, on several cases, we have relied on oxygen cylinder rentals from AFROX,” he said. “We urge families of Covid-19 cases to arrange with doctors to get a prescription for oxygen cylinders, and buy oxygen masks. We will assist where and how we can to the best of our ability, but we have cancer patients and even cancer patients fighting Covid-19, who are our first priority.”
AGM
In other news, Hansen said that the association’s AGM scheduled for the end of the month, is postponed to a later date. This is in light of the current upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the Windhoek/Khomas region. “A new date for this meeting will be publicly communicated during August 2021.”
For more information or assistance, contact [email protected] or 061 237740.