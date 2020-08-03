Covid business survey underway again

03 August 2020 | Business

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) has begun a second survey to determine the effects Covid-19 on businesses in key economic sectors. The survey is aimed at measuring the adverse effects the pandemic has had on businesses operating during stage two and three of the lockdown in May and June this year.
NSA Statistician General and Chief Executive, Alex Shimuafeni, said the second round of the survey started on 28 July and is expected to run until 7 August 2020. However, he said that it will only cover formal businesses selected from NSA’s database.
A total of 502 businesses across 16 sectors are being used for the survey, based on their importance in terms of revenue and output contributions.
The results of the previous survey were released on 26 May 2020 and indicated that 50% of businesses in the country continued to trade partially, while 25.2% closed temporarily. Furthermore, 21.2% of the businesses said they were operating at full capacity, while 3.5% of the businesses closed permanently.
In the category of businesses that indicated trade at full capacity, the results showed the manufacturing sector accounted for 5.8% of the total businesses, while 5.3% of those that were temporarily closed, were recorded as being in the hospitality sector (hotels and restaurants), followed by the real estate industry at 3.5%. – Nampa

