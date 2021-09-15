Covid: Here's the latest

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150 for a period of 30 days effective from 16 September until midnight on 15 October 2021.

Geingob made the announcement on Tuesday during the 34th public briefing on Covid-19 at State House.

Other changes are:

• Curfew is in place from 23:00 to 04:00 daily

• Restrictions related to liquor have been relaxed to facilitate increased business activity. Sales at may take place from 09:00 until 22:00 from Monday to Friday, and from 09:00 until 13:00 on Saturday.

• Burials of persons who lost their lives to Covid-19 or whose deaths are Covid-19 related must continue to take place within a period of 10 days. Meals at funerals may only be served on a take-away basis.

• The restriction on the number of persons attending public gatherings is capped at 150.



Vaccinations

Geingob said that the national vaccination coverage currently stands at 15.1% of the population for those who have received the first dose, and only 9% of the population is fully vaccinated. This is a far from the requisite 60% total population coverage target set to be achieved by March 2022.

“I implore all eligible Namibians to come forward and get vaccinated. Vaccination remains one of the most effective measures in our national response to avert serious illness and death from Covid-19. When government developed the National Covid-19 Vaccination and Deployment Plan earlier this year, we adopted the principle of voluntary vaccination. The aim of that approach was to encourage vaccine uptake on a voluntary basis.

He added that even though there has been broad discussion on different platforms about mandatory vaccination, with some employers considering making it a requirement for their employees to get vaccinated, it does not change the position adopted by government for vaccination to be voluntary.



