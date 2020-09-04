Covid info hub launched

Visualising health risks

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) launched a Covid-19 information hub aimed at generating and displaying timely, accurate population and infrastructure data that supports government’s response and prevention measures.

The information hub is jointly spearheaded by the ministry of health and social services, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Global Partner for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) and GRID3 to put real-time Covid-19 and health data at the fingertips of decision-makers and the general public to help in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the launch, NSA Statistician-General and chief executive Alex Shimuafeni said in efforts to make crucial geospatial data available universally, findings are openly accessible on the hub which allows for easy interaction and interpretation for experts and users to the field of data.

He noted that the hub also visualises health risks such as diabetes and heart disease by region, comparative Covid-19 risk and general demographics and ensure that Namibians are protected from Covid-19 and further strengthen the country’s health system.

Speaking at the same event, GRID3 country lead for Namibia, Justine Dowden said the goal of the information hub is to facilitate data-based solutions that can alleviate the pandemic and contribute to strengthening health systems in the medium and long term. “We all together must ensure the most effective use of data to continue to swiftly control the pandemic while providing transparent and high-quality information to all Namibians,” she said. - Nampa

