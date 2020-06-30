Covid scare causes NamPol embarrassment

30 June 2020 | Police

The Namibian Police Force said that a report published last week about a suspected Covid-19 contact at the Police National Headquarters (PNHQ) was a false alarm that came about after an employee reported to have been in contact with her aunt, who said she had “tested positive” for the virus. Following 40 staff being sent home, disinfection of the 5th floor and an investigation, it was discovered that the aunt had in actual fact being joking. However, since this “joke” caused panic and confusion, not to mention embarrassment, the Inspector-General has dealt with the staff member who furnished false information, underlining the seriousness with which he and the entire NamPol management view the mishandling of information. Furthermore, his decision serves as a warning to would-be offenders to refrain from initiating and circulating unverified information.

