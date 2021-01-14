Covid stats in the spotlight

Funding for MoHSS for data and health analysts

14 January 2021 | Health

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Namibia, the US Embassy also continues to provide support to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) to respond to the challenges posed by the virus.
Since many people travelled within and outside the country over the festive season, it is now important to understand how and where Covid-19 cases are being transmitted. This means assessing the place and time of infection clusters.
The US Embassy, through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has extended its support to the MoHSS to employee 11 data clerks and four public health specialists for an additional month. The original contract for the positions lasted three months, which was extended another month due to the severity of the current situation.
The data clerks have helped process the results from the over 215 000 tests performed to date in Namibia. The personnel have been hired through local human resources agency Potentia Namibia Recruitment.
“As Namibia starts 2021, we must maintain our understanding of how Covid-19 affects the country,” said US Ambassador Lisa Johnson. “The US Embassy is proud to be a partner in health, helping to strengthen Namibia’s response to Covid-19. We are helping to ensure that the decisions made are based on the latest information available. This makes it easier for Namibia to take necessary actions.”
The funding to extend the clerks and health specialists for one month, is part of the N$100 million donation from the US to fight Covid-19 that was announced by the embassy in April last year.

