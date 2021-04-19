Covid testing capacity increased again

Debmarine assists School of Medicine with another PCR machine

19 April 2021 | Health

Together with the University of Namibia and in addition to the initial machine availed at the launch of the lab in August last year, Debmarine Namibia recently sponsored a second PCR machine in an effort to accelerate the country’s Covid-19 testing capacity.
The PCR laboratory is based at the Unam Hage Geingob Campus, managed by the School of Medicine.
Apart from the PCR Covid-19 testing system, the additional laboratory testing kit comes with power protection equipment to safeguard the system against power surges, and also to protect computer equipment and the integrity of sample runs that might be in progress.
Unam experts from the School of Medicine currently run the facility.
It was made clear at the launch that the PCR machine, valued at more than N$3.6 million, aimed to play a vital role in the turnaround time for results. The laboratory can now analyse at least 500 samples every eight hours.
The establishment of the testing laboratory at Unam has increased the diagnostic and prognostic testing process for Covid-19 and complements efforts by the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) to accelerate the country’s testing capacity. NIP helped the university to acquire the licence by guiding them through the strict process.

