Covid treatment dear

Three of the largest medical aid funds in Namibia incurred N$4.46 million in expenses for the treatment of Covid-19 related hospital admissions by 13 August 2020, Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Matomola, said.

While declining to name the medical aid funds, citing confidentiality, Matomola said this amount includes expenditures incurred for the treatment of other conditions members were afflicted by whilst receiving treatment for Covid. “Determining the cost of treating a Covid-19 patient in the hospital on a daily basis varies, as it depends on the condition the patient was in when he or she was admitted. Usually, patients are placed in isolation wards, which are less expensive. However, severe cases are admitted straight to the intensive care unit (ICU) wards, which are significantly more expensive.”

Matomola added that to quantify the cost of prolonged ICU admission, it is worth noting that of the N$4.46 million incurred by the respective medical aid funds, about N$1.3 million (or 29.4%) of the cost was incurred on behalf of one member and a further N$800 000 for another member. Both these individuals required the use of ventilators and were admitted to ICU wards for prolonged periods of time.

A total 719 members of the three medical aid funds were tested for Covid-19 at an aggregate cost of N$598 114 as at 13 August 2020. About 60 of these tested positive.

Medical aid fund members will have access to the benefits they are entitled to as long as they have not depleted their available benefits, Matomola said. “In addition to this and during the difficult times consumers face during this pandemic, Namfisa has directed medical aid funds to provide relief to its members. These are to allow members to downgrade benefit options during the course of the year; ordinarily they are only permitted to change options at the beginning of the year. This will enable the affected members to downgrade to more affordable benefit options,” he said. – Nampa

