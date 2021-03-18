CoW audit causes concerns
18 March 2021 | Local News
Some residents are upset by the current audit exercise taking place in the capital, with Covid19
protocols – or the lack thereof – causing a stir.
One resident says he knows about the audit but is concerned about officials entering his house.
“When I questioned their Covid-status this, they [the officials] went ballistic, threatening to call the
City Police, even though I informed them that I can provide them with any information they may
require. They insisted on entering the premises,” he said. “I told them they could enter, providing
they present a negative Covid-19 test.”
He added that he feels the exercise is reckless and negligent. “They want to install 5G in the city but
still insist on doing things the old way. We have been sending our meter readings via SMS. So, why
not do this exercise electronically? They need to apparently see it for themselves? Why not video
call?”
According to City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya, officials don’t have to present a
negative Covid test to residents. “Our teams are in adherence of Covid-19 protocols, namely wearing
face masks, maintaining social distancing and hand sanitizing. Presenting a [negative] Covid-19 test is
not currently a compulsory requirements under Covid-19 protocols,” she added.
She said that officials need to enter homes because in most cases, ripple control devices and in some
instances electricity meters are inside the house and must be accessed.
Although the municipality notice read that officials will only be conducting the audit from 16:30 to
19:00 during weekdays, residents have been complaining that officials have been hammering on
gates as early as 11:00 to conduct the audit.
“Most people are at work and their hammering on the gates to get attention is a nuisance,” said
another resident. She also instructed her domestic worker not to open the gate for anyone,
especially because officials were conducting the audit outside of the allowed timeframe.
“I didn’t feel safe and was very concerned that the official wanted to enter my property at a time
that was not specified,” another resident, who works from home, said. “It was only because he was
driving a City of Windhoek vehicle that I allowed him onto the property,” she added.
Amutenya said that according to the municipal services supply regulations, a client cannot obstruct
access to any part of the water or electricity connection on any premises. “The service audit is done
after hours. During the day if there is any person, our officials are just busy with their normal daily
tasks that they perform. Most municipal services are performed during the day. We will talk to the
staff to not yell and scream or break down gates.”