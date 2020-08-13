CoW cleans reservoirs
Water interruptions expected
13 August 2020 | Infrastructure
The CoW announced the following schedule indicating the suburbs/areas that may experience water supply interruptions, adding that all reservoirs will be emptied through consumption, thus there will be no water wastage.
• Friday 14 August Western (East) Khomasdal; Otjomuise
• Monday 17 August: Elisenheim
• Tuesday 18 August: Pionierspark West; Hochland Park; Rocky Crest; Academia
• Wednesday 19 August: Pionierspark East; Hochland Park; Rocky Crest; Academia
• Thursday 20 August: Central 1: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz
• Friday 21 August: Central 2: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz
• Monday 24 August: Central 3: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz
• Tuesday 25 August: Central 4 + Elevated: Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz
• Wednesday 26 August: Ludwigsdorf
• Thursday 27 August: Low Level (Outer Ring); Windhoek North; Doradopark
• Friday 28 August: Low Level (Inner Ring); Windhoek North; Doradopark
• Monday 31 August: Hochland Park Semi-Purified
• Tuesday 1 September: Hochland Park Semi-Purified
• Wednesday 2 September: Avis
• Thursday 3 September: Olympia Semi-Purified
• Friday 4 September: Olympia Semi-Purified
• Monday 7 September: High Sam (Inner Ring): Olympia; Suiderhof
• Tuesday 8 September: High Sam (Outer Ring): Olympia; Suiderhof
• Wednesday 9 September: Auasblick
• Thursday 10 September: Kleine Kuppe; Prosperita; Cimbebasia; New Academia
• Friday 11 September: Luiperdsvallei army base and surrounds.