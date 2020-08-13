CoW cleans reservoirs

Water interruptions expected

13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Windhoek municipality is busy cleaning its reservoirs in and around the city, and during this process water interruptions and/or low water pressure may be experienced.
The CoW announced the following schedule indicating the suburbs/areas that may experience water supply interruptions, adding that all reservoirs will be emptied through consumption, thus there will be no water wastage.

• Friday 14 August Western (East) Khomasdal; Otjomuise
• Monday 17 August: Elisenheim
• Tuesday 18 August: Pionierspark West; Hochland Park; Rocky Crest; Academia
• Wednesday 19 August: Pionierspark East; Hochland Park; Rocky Crest; Academia
• Thursday 20 August: Central 1: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz
• Friday 21 August: Central 2: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz
• Monday 24 August: Central 3: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz
• Tuesday 25 August: Central 4 + Elevated: Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz
• Wednesday 26 August: Ludwigsdorf
• Thursday 27 August: Low Level (Outer Ring); Windhoek North; Doradopark
• Friday 28 August: Low Level (Inner Ring); Windhoek North; Doradopark
• Monday 31 August: Hochland Park Semi-Purified
• Tuesday 1 September: Hochland Park Semi-Purified
• Wednesday 2 September: Avis
• Thursday 3 September: Olympia Semi-Purified
• Friday 4 September: Olympia Semi-Purified
• Monday 7 September: High Sam (Inner Ring): Olympia; Suiderhof
• Tuesday 8 September: High Sam (Outer Ring): Olympia; Suiderhof
• Wednesday 9 September: Auasblick
• Thursday 10 September: Kleine Kuppe; Prosperita; Cimbebasia; New Academia
• Friday 11 September: Luiperdsvallei army base and surrounds.

Similar News

 

Changed road conditions in Eros

13th of August 13:19 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that the section of road between Independence Avenue at the entrance to the new police facility between the Simon...

Construction industry seeks structure

1 day - 12 August 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Clemens von AltenThe Construction Industries Federation (CIF) and its approximately 280 members continue to hope that a supervisory authority could be established before...

Land surveying starts at Ekunde

1 day - 11 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has started the land surveying process at Ekunde Extension 5 in Okahandja in efforts to speed up land...

Eros runway being patched

2 days ago - 11 August 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Clemens von AltenThe Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is currently repairing the Eros runway in the southern suburbs of the capital.The N$23 million project...

Rent prices stagger

1 week ago - 31 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last three months, signals that the worst economic effects of the pandemic are yet...

Groot Aub still facing water challenges

2 weeks ago - 28 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that have been working on a way to find lasting solutions to the water supply interruptions at Groot Aub.In...

Residents warned against annexing boreholes

2 weeks ago - 27 July 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the...

The cost of Covid: Windhoek residents struggling

2 weeks ago - 27 July 2020 | Infrastructure

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills...

Construction in full swing at new US embassy

2 weeks ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

American ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, welcomed deputy foreign minister Jenelly Matundu and Windhoek mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu to a site of the new...

Formal market informal traders

3 weeks ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has identified a master plan for the development of infrastructure for informal traders in a bid to boost the informal...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

13th of August 14:21 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Namibia Arts Association hosts a group exhibition featuring 30 top local artists, including Asser Karita, Francois de Necker, Jost Kirsten, Nicky Marais,...

Changed road conditions in Eros

13th of August 13:19 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that the section of road between Independence Avenue at the entrance to the new police facility between the Simon...

Robbe soog kalfies tot volwassenheid

13th of August 13:02 | Environment

Sommige Kaapse pelsrob-ma’s kan hulle kalfies vir veel langer soog as wat voorheen aanvaar is, en daardeur waarskynlik hul afstammeling se kans op oorlewing vergroot....

Survival kit for young entrepreneurs

13th of August 12:50 | Business

Elivi Shinedima of the Ndjuluwa97 Academy and Andreas Elifas from Jumper Namibia won N$30 000 and N$20 000 respectively towards the growth of their businesses,...

Support for Pionierspark prizegiving

1 hour ago | Education

FNB Windhoek Central Cluster through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$10 000 towards the Pionierspark Primary School prizegiving ceremony. According to Wilhelm Genis, Chairperson of...

Restrictions in a nutshell

1 hour ago | Government

People of the local authority areas of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Arandis, Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth will need travel permits for a period of 16 days....

Air Nam flights suspended again

1 hour ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all domestic flights until 29 August 2020. This follows President Hage Geingob’s announcement that the entire country will...

More PPE handed over to...

1 day - 12 August 2020 | Health

MultiChoice Namibia donated 7 000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits valued at N$609 868 to the health ministry earlier this week.In a statement, MultiChoice Namibia...

Construction industry seeks structure

1 day - 12 August 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Clemens von AltenThe Construction Industries Federation (CIF) and its approximately 280 members continue to hope that a supervisory authority could be established before...

Load More