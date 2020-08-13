CoW cleans reservoirs

Water interruptions expected

The Windhoek municipality is busy cleaning its reservoirs in and around the city, and during this process water interruptions and/or low water pressure may be experienced.

The CoW announced the following schedule indicating the suburbs/areas that may experience water supply interruptions, adding that all reservoirs will be emptied through consumption, thus there will be no water wastage.



• Friday 14 August Western (East) Khomasdal; Otjomuise

• Monday 17 August: Elisenheim

• Tuesday 18 August: Pionierspark West; Hochland Park; Rocky Crest; Academia

• Wednesday 19 August: Pionierspark East; Hochland Park; Rocky Crest; Academia

• Thursday 20 August: Central 1: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz

• Friday 21 August: Central 2: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz

• Monday 24 August: Central 3: CBD; Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz

• Tuesday 25 August: Central 4 + Elevated: Windhoek West; Southern Industrial area; Ausspannplatz

• Wednesday 26 August: Ludwigsdorf

• Thursday 27 August: Low Level (Outer Ring); Windhoek North; Doradopark

• Friday 28 August: Low Level (Inner Ring); Windhoek North; Doradopark

• Monday 31 August: Hochland Park Semi-Purified

• Tuesday 1 September: Hochland Park Semi-Purified

• Wednesday 2 September: Avis

• Thursday 3 September: Olympia Semi-Purified

• Friday 4 September: Olympia Semi-Purified

• Monday 7 September: High Sam (Inner Ring): Olympia; Suiderhof

• Tuesday 8 September: High Sam (Outer Ring): Olympia; Suiderhof

• Wednesday 9 September: Auasblick

• Thursday 10 September: Kleine Kuppe; Prosperita; Cimbebasia; New Academia

• Friday 11 September: Luiperdsvallei army base and surrounds.

