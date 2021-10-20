CoW community meetings continue

City of Windhoek councillors are in the process of engaging residents in a series of informative and consultative meetings at the moment.

These meetings aim to explain municipal programmes and operations, and seek input from residents in a bid to strategize on further courses of action.

Over the weekend, councillors Queen Kamati and Austin Kwenani, joined by representatives from the City Police and Electricity departments, visited the Moses Garoeb constituency where the sessions centred around a need for more tar roads to limit dust pollution; access to clean water; electricity, and sufficient lighting of the surroundings at night; access to sanitation facilities; City Police and emergency services assistance in cases of emergencies; and Corruption at the municipality.

At the session, Kwenani acknowledged that the area is one of the most neglected in Windhoek and recognised residents’ frustrations with regards to service delivery. He encouraged the youth in the area to come up with projects that the City can support, especially around the safety of women and children, and the curbing of gender-based violence.

At the same session, Louw Nuule of Solid Waste Management division said that even though the CoW is aware of a polluted riverbed nearby, there is no proper access road for municipal trucks to access the location to clean it up.

With regards to the allegation that waste bins and skips are not regularly emptied, Nuule encouraged residents to report such cases to their Customer Contact Centre (061 290 3777), while the Electrical team encouraged residents to report broken high mast lights or any other electricity-related emergencies to 061 290 3344.

The City Police warned residents not to buy refuse bags meant for the community directly from dishonest CoW employees who sell them without permission to do so, to individual residents in the area and to report such acts to the City Police.

The public meetings will continue as per the meeting schedule as advertised. Residents are encouraged to attend a meeting in their vicinity to receive an update on the City's ongoing projects and provide feedback and input into future plans.

