CoW community meetings continue

20 October 2021 | Social Issues

City of Windhoek councillors are in the process of engaging residents in a series of informative and consultative meetings at the moment.
These meetings aim to explain municipal programmes and operations, and seek input from residents in a bid to strategize on further courses of action.
Over the weekend, councillors Queen Kamati and Austin Kwenani, joined by representatives from the City Police and Electricity departments, visited the Moses Garoeb constituency where the sessions centred around a need for more tar roads to limit dust pollution; access to clean water; electricity, and sufficient lighting of the surroundings at night; access to sanitation facilities; City Police and emergency services assistance in cases of emergencies; and Corruption at the municipality.
At the session, Kwenani acknowledged that the area is one of the most neglected in Windhoek and recognised residents’ frustrations with regards to service delivery. He encouraged the youth in the area to come up with projects that the City can support, especially around the safety of women and children, and the curbing of gender-based violence.
At the same session, Louw Nuule of Solid Waste Management division said that even though the CoW is aware of a polluted riverbed nearby, there is no proper access road for municipal trucks to access the location to clean it up.
With regards to the allegation that waste bins and skips are not regularly emptied, Nuule encouraged residents to report such cases to their Customer Contact Centre (061 290 3777), while the Electrical team encouraged residents to report broken high mast lights or any other electricity-related emergencies to 061 290 3344.
The City Police warned residents not to buy refuse bags meant for the community directly from dishonest CoW employees who sell them without permission to do so, to individual residents in the area and to report such acts to the City Police.
The public meetings will continue as per the meeting schedule as advertised. Residents are encouraged to attend a meeting in their vicinity to receive an update on the City's ongoing projects and provide feedback and input into future plans.

Similar News

 

Two days of fighting cancer

3 days ago - 18 October 2021 | Social Issues

In observance of “Pink Day 2021”, a commemorative day initiated by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to honour women diagnosed with breast cancer, and...

Cancer apple project goes digital

1 week ago - 13 October 2021 | Social Issues

A revamped and digitalised 2021 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project launched in Windhoek today.Since its inception in 2000, the project has become one of Namibia’s...

Report blasts severe neglect of San

2 weeks ago - 06 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] new Amnesty International report contains damning findings of the Namibian government’s devastating neglect of the marginalised and poverty stricken San community, that...

Pension payments start today

2 weeks ago - 05 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]com.naEpupa Investments today begins their monthly payments of pension grants, disability grants and funeral benefits to beneficiaries at 12 points in the capital....

Chelsi visits Orlindi

2 weeks ago - 03 October 2021 | Social Issues

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led...

‘Safeguard rights of persons with albinism’ - Manombe-Ncube

3 weeks ago - 28 September 2021 | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

3 weeks ago - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

BIG speaks out about poverty blueprint

3 weeks ago - 26 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia said that it has taken note that the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare...

Bespoke app for counselling San

4 weeks ago - 22 September 2021 | Social Issues

In a bid to curb high school dropout rates at Donkerbos settlement in the Omaheke region, a Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Computer...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

1 month - 13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Latest News

More focus on financial literacy...

7 hours ago | Business

Simonis Storm Securities, celebrating 25 years in the Namibian investment industry this year, recently appointed two new department heads.“We are firmly rooted in creating inter-generational...

Special Olympic nationals one for...

7 hours ago | Sports

The power that sport has to break down barriers was evident as the final instalment Special Olympics Namibia (SON) national sports that took place at...

Geraldo’s design wins him beer...

7 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Geraldo du Toit from the capital is the winner of Namibia Brewery’s Windhoek Draught Limited Edition Can design competition.Along with bragging rights, Geraldo won N$10...

Chill with Windhoek Express

8 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Spanish support for school sports

10 hours ago | Sports

Following a request to Spanish ambassador Antonio Javier Romera Pintor by Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda earlier this year about a collaboration with the municipality and...

Baby dumping linked to abortion...

11 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian police probed a total of 71 reported illegal abortions and 124 cases of baby dumping between the first eight months of...

The science of rest

11 hours ago | Education

Margareth-Rose Kangootui & Lydia SageusShouts of laughter and joy were the order of the day at Hage Geingob UNAM Campus on 13 October 2021, as...

How agents benefit an experienced...

11 hours ago | Life Style

There is often a steep learning curve involved in buying or selling your first home. Thereafter, the process becomes far less complicated and intimidating.Buyers and...

ICU beds donated to Health

1 day - 20 October 2021 | Health

The US government donated 70 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds worth more than N$700 000 to the health ministry, that will distribute it to eight...

Load More