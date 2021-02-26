CoW cuts electricity

26 February 2021 | Government

With N$1 billion owed to the City of Windhoek (CoW), the municipality last night announced that it will disconnect all accounts that are in arrears for a period over 30 days.
In a media release by the manager of corporate communications, Harold Akwenye said that the City has been struggling to collect money owed to them by some clients.
“The disconnection of electricity services only targets those whose accounts are in arrears and are not honouring payment arrangements in place.”
He said that the City urges clients to pay their monthly municipal bills to enable the CoW to continue providing uninterrupted municipal services.

