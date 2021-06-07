CoW does a bit of gardening

And once the job is done! The City of Windhoek has contracted SMEs to assist with gardening in the capital. Photos CoW

With the rainy season over, the City of Windhoek’s (CoW) parks division is hard at work cleaning the sidewalks, traffic islands, and traffic circles of various busy routes around the city.

The municipality contracted 35 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to do the weeding and cleaning in cooperation with their internal teams.

According to section head for logistical support at the parks division Jaco Fourie, Windhoek has grown so big that it would take a long time to do the cleaning with their limited internal resources.

“We identified competent partners to help us clean Windhoek’s busiest routes as quickly as possible. This is done every year after the rainy season. We had a long rainy season this year, but it makes little sense to start cleaning while it’s still raining, because the grass and other weeds will simply grow back,” Fourie said.

The City thanked residents for their patience, saying the “gardening” would be done soon.

SMEs who want to take part in the City’s next cleaning initiative, can submit their profiles to their Procurement department to register as vendors.

