CoW drags Namibia Dairies to court

11 March 2022 | Justice

The Windhoek municipality (CoW) is suing Namibia Dairies for N$24.5 million in damages for the dumping of heavy fuel oil that ended up in Windhoek's sewer system in February 2019.
This came after a safety valve broke in the early morning hours of 3 February 2019 at Namibia Dairies’ plant in Avis, and the pipelines transporting fuel oil to the boiler system burst. About 24 000 litres of fuel oil spilled through the drains in the boiler house.
Initially, Republikein reported that about 6 000 litres of the oil then flowed outside the plant. Allegedly, the oil also ended up in the river opposite the factory and eventually the Goreangab Dam, thereby, according to the applicants, polluting the area.
The municipality's Gammams water purification plant was out of operation for 19 days due to the oil spill. “No water treatment could be carried out during this period and no treated sewage was available for recycling,” the court documents read.
The municipality alleges that the clean-up cost about N$7 million. The damage caused was repaired.
“In addition, the plaintiff suffered damage of about N$17 million in respect of water lost to production from 3 to 22 February at the wastewater treatment tariff,” reads the city's claims as set out in court documents.
The council alleges Namibia Dairies’ negligence led to the spill which resulted in so much damage.
“The defendant did not take the necessary steps to prevent an oil spill from occurring; this includes regular inspections and testing of the safety valve. They also failed to insulate the drains in the factory boiler room from the sewer line after the spill took place,” the plaintiffs allege.
Namibia Dairies has already indicated that they plan to oppose the case and both parties appeared in the High Court in Windhoek on Thursday for a case planning meeting.
In Republikein’s initial report shortly after the spill, the cost of clean-up and repairs was estimated at N$32 million. - [email protected]

Similar News

 

Struggle continues in same-sex marriage residence rights fight

4 days ago - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has to foot the total legal bill of a High Court lawsuit and Supreme Court appeal brought by a...

Supreme Court struggle continues

5 days ago - 07 March 2022 | Justice

Supreme Court chief justice Peter Shivute, deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb, and Supreme Court judge Dave Smuts today ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs to...

GBV-hof word ’n werklikheid

2 weeks ago - 25 February 2022 | Justice

In Desember 2021 het die regering die Katutura-landdroshof as ’n hof vir geslagsgeweld (GBV) geïdentifiseer, en toerusting word tans geïnstalleer wat in die komende maande...

Medical students get jail time for fake Covid tests

2 weeks ago - 24 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] medical student is battling to be released from a Namibian prison after he was sentenced to two years behind bars without an...

Same-sex marriage battle heads to Supreme Court

3 weeks ago - 14 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] final stage is set for Namibia’s highest court to decide whether or not Namibian authorities should legally recognise and extend equal rights...

Rape convicted fails in appeal bid

1 month - 04 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in...

Namibian High Court paves way for LGBTQ equality

1 month - 01 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] legal team is hard at work preparing a Supreme Court appeal that many hope will result in the historic overturning of a...

Anxiety, hope surrounds landmark same-sex marriage judgment

1 month - 17 January 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] long legal battle against government by two Namibians and their same-sex foreign born spouses is heading towards a watershed judgment in the...

Pricey justice bars most Namibians from access

3 months ago - 06 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] to justice through private lawyers is a pipe dream for a majority of Namibians, with prices for professional legal assistance far exceeding...

Florin in fresh bid for freedom

3 months ago - 02 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] hearing to decide whether former chef Thomas Adolf Florin (54) – the man who butchered and cooked the bones of his wife...

Latest News

CoW drags Namibia Dairies to...

21 hours ago | Justice

The Windhoek municipality (CoW) is suing Namibia Dairies for N$24.5 million in damages for the dumping of heavy fuel oil that ended up in Windhoek's...

Another cosmic breakthrough for HESS

21 hours ago | Environment

The telescopes of the High-Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) in the Khomas Hochland recently delivered another breakthrough in the world of cosmic science.For the first time...

When and how to apply...

21 hours ago | Banking

Agribank is inundated with enquiries from public members on whether one can apply for an Agribank loan and/or is eligible for various loan products of...

Namfisa wins Diamond arrow

21 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Financial Institution Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) has been awarded the Diamond Arrow Award (first place) for Supervisory Authority in Namibia for its contribution to...

Prime Circle to headline Rock...

1 day - 10 March 2022 | Events

Mindscape Events Namibia in partnership with Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino bring you Rock 'n' Roll Namibia on Saturday, 2 April. Billed as a jam-filled...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

NTE ’22 launched

2 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Events

Yesterday afternoon saw the official launch of the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) 2022 by the deputy minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Hon. Heather...

Special Olympics Namibia inaugurates refurbished...

2 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Sports

Special Olympics Namibia (SON) inaugurated its refurbished sports facilities at the Katutura Football for Hope Centre last week, and kicked off a sports day together...

The basic understanding of farming

2 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaFarming is the practice of growing crops and raising livestock for consumption and income generation. It is, however, crucial to understand oneself...

Load More