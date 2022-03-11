CoW drags Namibia Dairies to court
11 March 2022 | Justice
This came after a safety valve broke in the early morning hours of 3 February 2019 at Namibia Dairies’ plant in Avis, and the pipelines transporting fuel oil to the boiler system burst. About 24 000 litres of fuel oil spilled through the drains in the boiler house.
Initially, Republikein reported that about 6 000 litres of the oil then flowed outside the plant. Allegedly, the oil also ended up in the river opposite the factory and eventually the Goreangab Dam, thereby, according to the applicants, polluting the area.
The municipality's Gammams water purification plant was out of operation for 19 days due to the oil spill. “No water treatment could be carried out during this period and no treated sewage was available for recycling,” the court documents read.
The municipality alleges that the clean-up cost about N$7 million. The damage caused was repaired.
“In addition, the plaintiff suffered damage of about N$17 million in respect of water lost to production from 3 to 22 February at the wastewater treatment tariff,” reads the city's claims as set out in court documents.
The council alleges Namibia Dairies’ negligence led to the spill which resulted in so much damage.
“The defendant did not take the necessary steps to prevent an oil spill from occurring; this includes regular inspections and testing of the safety valve. They also failed to insulate the drains in the factory boiler room from the sewer line after the spill took place,” the plaintiffs allege.
Namibia Dairies has already indicated that they plan to oppose the case and both parties appeared in the High Court in Windhoek on Thursday for a case planning meeting.
In Republikein’s initial report shortly after the spill, the cost of clean-up and repairs was estimated at N$32 million. - [email protected]