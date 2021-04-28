CoW erven sale in May
28 April 2021 | Local News
A total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means of tender in May.
The erf sizes range from 519m² to 1 668m² with prices starting from N$571 000 to N$1 835 000.
Registration opens on 10 May at the City of Windhoek (CoW) Customer Care Centre and close on 4
June at 15:30.
Bidding forms can be collected between 14 and 17 June and the submission of bids must be handed in by 18 June. From 29 June to 2 July, the bids will be on display and the allocation and signing of the deed of sale will take place from 6 to 9 July.
An information sharing session takes place on 12 May at the Safari Conference Hotel from 09:00 to 10:30 and again from 11:00 to 12:30, to keep numbers under 100 for Covid compliance.
Interested parties will need a certified copy of an identification document, narriage certificate or Ante-Nuptial contract, together with a financial approval letter the bank. The pre-approved amount may not be less that the lowest upset price of the desired erf. Also, cash buyers will have to show proof of availability of funds. An FIA from has to be completed as well as a credit worthiness checked, which will be done by the CoW.
For more information, contact the CoW representatives at 061 290 2045 or 061 290 3008.