CoW explains Category D water scenario

Image for illustrative purposes only. The sluices at Von Bach dam were opened a few times this season. Photo Republikein/Marc Springer

In spite of the good rains received especially in the central areas as well as increased dam water levels, the City of Windhoek (CoW) says that the capital remains in a Category D scenario, which refers to a severe water scarcity.

Many residents have questioned why the CoW is still categorising the situation as such. Windhoek Express posed this question to the City.

According to Manager: Corporate Communication, Marketing and Public Participation, Harold Akwenye, despite a good rainy season so far, residents have been advised to continue saving water.

However, he added that while the City is pleased with residents’ concerted efforts to manage consumption and to maintain the savings target relating to a Category D scenario, the status quo will only be reviewed after the rainy season – in May – together with NamWater and other key stakeholders. “[The scenario will be] amended based on the available water sources at the time,” he said.

In the meantime, the City will continue to release weekly updates on the water savings achieved in relation to this goal, as well as any other pertinent information to keep the public informed.

However, “There is continued pressure on Windhoek to cope with an ever-increasing demand for water due to rapid population growth, placing a heavy burden on the resources at Council’s disposal. It is the City of Windhoek’s mandate to ensure that municipal services are rendered to our residents in an efficient and effective manner in order to continue enhancing the quality of life.”

He added that it is important to note that Council does not have control over tariff increases on water, as this rests mainly with the bulk suppliers and approval authorities “The City simply adjusts these tariffs as it needs to recover the cost from end-users.”

He concluded by thanking residents for their efforts in saving water thus far. “It is commendable that our residents, through enthusiasm and collaborative effort, contribute to the water-saving initiatives imposed on them during this difficult time.”

