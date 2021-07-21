CoW hands over ISUHPP homes

21 July 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek together with stakeholders handed over 131 affordable houses to beneficiaries under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Affordable Housing Pilot Project (ISUHPP) earlier this week.
The project is an initiative of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, the City of Windhoek, the National Housing Enterprise, and the Khomas Regional Council.
Speaking at the handover held at Onyika No.2 in Okuryangava, mayor Dr Job Amupanda said the municipal council will continue with the project and enhance it to make it more successful.
Amupanda noted that apart from the 131 houses handed over, another 54 affordable houses were under construction and will be completed by the end of the month.
He added that Windhoek Municipal Council will soon approve a relocation centre, where land will be serviced to accommodate some of the people who are occupying more than one plot in informal settlements. He said this will help with the decongestion of informal settlements - a challenge hampering the successful implementation of the project.
The mayor thanked the management of all institutions involved in the project for their cooperation and the efforts of the line ministry to make the project a success. He called on the beneficiaries to be the champions of the ISUHPP project and not to put up shebeen next to their new homes.
Amupanda noted that council has temporarily suspended the issuing of shebeen licences in residential areas
One of the beneficiaries, Ms Haihambo, expressed her gratitude to the project implementers, saying: “The project should continue so that other residents can benefit like I did,” she said.
The ISUHPP project is currently being piloted in the Havana Proper, Havana Extension 1, Onyika No. 2, Goreangab Extension 4, Greenwell Matongo, Otjomuise Extension 8 and 9 and Freedom Land A and B.
The handover ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Hon. Erastus Uutoni and Khomas Region Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua.

