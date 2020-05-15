CoW hits back after 5G allegations

15 May 2020 | Local News

With the aim to become a, “smart and caring city by 2022,” the City Council approved as a strategic initiative, to monetise and expand its existing fibre optic network.
In a statement released after allegations of a 5G network being introduced, the council sets straight that no 5G network was ever approved and no by-law was passed. “The claimed agenda points are not true,” the statement read, adding that with regards to the City’s participation in the Smart China Expo last year, was not funded by Huawei but through own funding.
The City wishes to assure its residents that it will never implement any technology solution or infrastructure that will have a detrimental effect on residents. “Being a caring city as per the vision statement, the City remains committed to social progression, public safety, with specific emphasis on people and service orientation.”
The City of Windhoek has been awarded a Class Comprehensive Electronic Communication Network Services (ECNS) and Electronic Communication Services (ECS) license by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRAN) on 31 March this year as part of the City’s optic fibre monetization project and smart city solutions.
“It is important to mention that the optic fibre upgrade and expansion of the City’s broadband is aimed at rolling out smart city services such as smart water and electricity metering, monitoring of traffic flow in real time, improved emergency prevention and response, as well as rolling out wifi to the public. Therefore, the infrastructures that will be constructed through this project, are public infrastructure, with no exclusive usage.”

