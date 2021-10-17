CoW holds first public meeting

17 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek embarked upon a series of public meetings which started in the capital on Saturday, and are set to continue until 13 November 2021.
The meetings are to be hosted in all constituencies of Windhoek and serve as one of the platforms for Council to engage with residents and share information about its operations and programmes. This is also a requirement by the Local Authority Act, 1992 (Act 23 of 1992) as amended that requires that three public meetings be hosted per annum. However, due to the impact of Covid-19, this is the first set of public meetings held since 2019.
The first meeting in Moses Garoeb constituency took place at the Tobias Hainyeko Community Hall which was filled to capacity. The meeting was preceded by Councillors Austin Kwenani, Sade Gawanas, and Queen Kamati, the councillors assigned to this constituency. This was the first public meeting for the new councillors since they took office in December 2020. They provided feedback to matters raised previously by the community and introduced projects planned in the 2021/22 financial year in the constituency, thereafter the community members had an opportunity to ask questions and make inputs into the City’s developmental projects in their constituency.

Projects
The following are some of the implemented and planned developmental projects in the Moses Garoeb constituency:
• Electrification of 1461 households in Havana Extension 1, 2 and 3
• Installation of 39 communal water points (metered standpipes) between July 2019 and June 2021. Twenty-six communal water points are planned to be installed between July 2021 and June 2023;
• Installations of 13 communal toilets between July 2019 and June 2021, while 52 communal toilets are expected to be installed between July 2021 and June 2023;
• Issuance of 19 870 certificates of recognition of occupation in the informal settlements;
• Erection of 14 taxi stops in Etetewe, Walvis Bay, Monte Christo, Omulunga and Uutapi Streets;
• Erection of two high mast lights to improve visibility and public safety;
• Sixty-four pensioners in the constituency benefit from the electricity pensioner tariffs;

Updates
The residents were also informed about the ongoing provision of the affordable housing project as well as the decision taken by Council about the pre-allocation of land and lease with an option to purchase; control entry into the informal settlement to enable orderly occupation of land for those in dire need of land; extension of the provision of water and sanitation; erection of more speed humps and speed calming measures; request for frequent grading of gravel roads in the constituency, regular collections of waste and improved communications between council and the community were amongst other needs identified by the community.

Similar News

 

Parliament invites public to abortion law hearing

3 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and lawmakers, including Namibia's deputy health minister, have welcomed the first public parliamentary hearings on legalising abortion since the country's independence slated...

Parliament to host public hearings on abortion

1 week ago - 08 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] in favour of reproductive justice and abortion law reform and those battling to retain Namibia’s restrictive abortion law will be given a...

More service audits for capital

1 week ago - 05 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek once again resumed with their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April this...

Rehoboth gee Chinese die trekpas

3 weeks ago - 21 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Rehoboth dorpsraad sê dit sal nie meer onderhandel met die Afrika Huaxia-kopermyn wat deur ’n Chinese besigheid besit word nie, en het...

Leopards in the city

1 month - 15 September 2021 | Local News

Following the sighting of a large, healthy leopard in Ludwigsdorf, then later drinking at Avis Dam Valley on Tuesday evening, chairperson of Greenspace Vera Freyer...

Covid: Here's the latest

1 month - 15 September 2021 | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Shocking electricity theft in the capital

1 month - 14 September 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is seeing a growing trend in electricity theft and in light of this,discourages members of the public from tampering or...

Suicide in the spotlight

1 month - 12 September 2021 | Local News

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue launched the Khomas Suicide Prevention Taskforce, a multi-sectoral unit that will strive towards achieving zero suicides.The...

Thousands to ‘secure’ parliament gardens

1 month - 10 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] N$200 000 on a new fence around parliament is essential because people break into cars and steal, as well as “overuse” the...

Unam dogs sniff out Covid

1 month - 06 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] dogs trained by the University of Namibia's (Unam) School of Veterinary Medicine to detect Covid-19, identified 90% of the selected samples as...

Latest News

Eerste globale skatting van belangrikheid...

5 hours ago | Environment

Ongeveer 175 000 plantspesies – die helfte van alle blomplante – maak gedeeltelik of algeheel staat op dierebestuiwers ten einde saad te kan produseer en...

Breath of fresh air for...

5 hours ago | Transport

Long-distance truck drivers who need urgent medical attention can breathe easier after Engen recently handed over six oxygen concentrators to the Walvis Bay Corridor Group...

Two days of fighting cancer

15 hours ago | Social Issues

In observance of “Pink Day 2021”, a commemorative day initiated by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to honour women diagnosed with breast cancer, and...

SBN’s Geises top of the...

23 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia Holdings chief executive Mercia Geises features in the 17th position on the list of 50 women CEOs leading corporate Africa.Africa.com undertook a...

Khomasdal market the cleanest

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Health

The Khomasdal market was crowned the cleanest market in Windhoek in the small markets category while Wernhil Flea market took first prize in the big...

CoW holds first public meeting

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek embarked upon a series of public meetings which started in the capital on Saturday, and are set to continue until 13...

New ID cards: What to...

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Government

Home affairs minister Albert Kawana said the new national identification cards (IDs) that government is set to introduce, can be used as travel documents with...

Parliament invites public to abortion...

3 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and lawmakers, including Namibia's deputy health minister, have welcomed the first public parliamentary hearings on legalising abortion since the country's independence slated...

Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed...

3 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Health

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021. With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations...

Load More