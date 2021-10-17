CoW holds first public meeting

The first meeting in Moses Garoeb constituency took place at the Tobias Hainyeko Community Hall which was packed to capacity.

The City of Windhoek embarked upon a series of public meetings which started in the capital on Saturday, and are set to continue until 13 November 2021.

The meetings are to be hosted in all constituencies of Windhoek and serve as one of the platforms for Council to engage with residents and share information about its operations and programmes. This is also a requirement by the Local Authority Act, 1992 (Act 23 of 1992) as amended that requires that three public meetings be hosted per annum. However, due to the impact of Covid-19, this is the first set of public meetings held since 2019.

The meeting was preceded by Councillors Austin Kwenani, Sade Gawanas, and Queen Kamati, the councillors assigned to this constituency. This was the first public meeting for the new councillors since they took office in December 2020. They provided feedback to matters raised previously by the community and introduced projects planned in the 2021/22 financial year in the constituency, thereafter the community members had an opportunity to ask questions and make inputs into the City's developmental projects in their constituency.



Projects

The following are some of the implemented and planned developmental projects in the Moses Garoeb constituency:

• Electrification of 1461 households in Havana Extension 1, 2 and 3

• Installation of 39 communal water points (metered standpipes) between July 2019 and June 2021. Twenty-six communal water points are planned to be installed between July 2021 and June 2023;

• Installations of 13 communal toilets between July 2019 and June 2021, while 52 communal toilets are expected to be installed between July 2021 and June 2023;

• Issuance of 19 870 certificates of recognition of occupation in the informal settlements;

• Erection of 14 taxi stops in Etetewe, Walvis Bay, Monte Christo, Omulunga and Uutapi Streets;

• Erection of two high mast lights to improve visibility and public safety;

• Sixty-four pensioners in the constituency benefit from the electricity pensioner tariffs;



Updates

The residents were also informed about the ongoing provision of the affordable housing project as well as the decision taken by Council about the pre-allocation of land and lease with an option to purchase; control entry into the informal settlement to enable orderly occupation of land for those in dire need of land; extension of the provision of water and sanitation; erection of more speed humps and speed calming measures; request for frequent grading of gravel roads in the constituency, regular collections of waste and improved communications between council and the community were amongst other needs identified by the community.

