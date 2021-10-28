CoW issues flash flood warning

The City of Windhoek has cautioned residents about the possibility of flash floods.

The CoW said that based on a statement by the Meteorological Services dated 23 September, “the seasonal rainfall forecast points to a normal to above-normal rainfall season for most of Namibia, except the northwest areas where normal to below-normal rainfall is anticipated. Hence the possibility of flooding and flash flooding in the traditional areas is not ruled out. The likelihood of heavy rainfall events followed by hailstorms and lighting, which can be destructive to infrastructure and humans are anticipated”.

It is against this background that the City cautions residents and visitors that Windhoek might experience flash floods and strong winds in the next couple of weeks and perhaps throughout the rainy season. Such a situation may lead to damage to properties, power cuts, flooding and the use of some roads may become unsafe.



What Is a Flash flood?

Flash floods usually result from intense storms, dropping large amounts of rain within a short period. Flash floods appear with little or no warning and can reach a full peak in a few minutes.

Communities, particularly at risk, are those living in informal settlements including Groot Aub. Most at risk would be residents in low-lying areas, near water or downstream from a dam or rivers. However, anyone can be affected in one way or the other.

So, if you live in a frequently flooded area, it may be helpful to stockpile some sandbags, have some shovels and other materials ready.



Precautions:

• People living in low-lying areas must take special care during storms, as sudden floods might affect them.

• Residents living in river banks in the informal settlements are advised to move to higher ground

• Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water;

• Do not try to drive over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it.

• Teach your children not to swim in rivers, streams and ponds.

• Keep your important documents in a water-resistant container.

• Have emergency numbers at hand.

•Make sure all drainage systems (rivers, streams, channels and openings in boundary walls) in your area are clean of debris and garden refuse;

• Unclean or blocked drainage systems should be reported to the City’s Roads & Storm water Division at 061 290 2363 or our Customer Care Centre at 290 3777.

• Report illegal dumping to the City Police at 302 302 (toll-free from a fixed-line).



If in a car

• If you come to a flood area, turn around and go another way.

• If your car stalls, abandon it immediately and climb to higher ground. Deaths have resulted from attempts to move stalled vehicles.

• Obey road traffic signs, roadblocks, and instructions from law enforcement officers, at all times. Don’t take risks!

• Be careful when driving on gravel or sandy and stony roads

In case of emergency, call the Emergency Management 24 hours Control Room at 061 211 111.

