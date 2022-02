CoW, NHE info session settlement upgrades

The City of Windhoek (CoW) and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) have extended an invitation to residents of the Goreangab and Otjomuise areas who have title deeds or leasehold agreements, and who are interested in benefitting from the affordable housing project, to an information session on the settlement upgrading pilot project taking place on Saturday, 12 February.

The session starts at 08:00 at the open space on the corner of Frankfurt and Istanbul Street in Otjomuise.

Only residents with the title deed or leaseholds whose erven have full municipal services (water, electricity and sewer lines) can apply to benefit from this initiative.

For more information, contact Ogone Thataone from the CoW at 061 290 3417 or 290 2026, or Virginia Tjitemisa of the NHE on 061 276 122.