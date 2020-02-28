CoW on cost-cutting drive

28 February 2020 | Government

The mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu said the municipality will be forced to introduce cost-cutting measures to save money to implement its 2020 Mayoral Action Plan.
She said this on Thursday evening during the monthly council meeting at City of Windhoek (CoW) headquarters in the capital.
Kahungu said the city has various projects that must be implemented in the current financial year, but council does not have enough money to cover all the costs to provide much needed services to the residents.
Amongst others, the city is reviewing whether funds spent on food and drinks at every event, including council meetings, is justifiable. This also includes measures to regulate payments of overtime and examine whether it is vulnerable to abuse.
“As we implement these cost-cutting measures, we plead for cooperation from our employees and stakeholders, because we are doing this to find funds to provide services to the residents, which is the main reason for our existence,” said Kahungu.
She said that even though the country has received good rains with most dams almost full to capacity especially those that supply water to Windhoek, the city will continue to encourage residents to use water sparingly because nobody knows what the future holds. “Let’s take care of our most scares resources, so that we are assured of uninterrupted supply of water.”

Similar News

 

Gobabis municipality drowns in debt

3 weeks ago - 04 February 2020 | Government

Gobabis residents owe their municipality about N$50 million in unpaid municipal bills, its chief executive Ignatius Thudinyane said.The town has about 25 000 inhabitants, of...

Tebele sworn in

1 month - 27 January 2020 | Government

The newly elected Regional Councillor for Gobabis Constituency, Augustinus Tebele was sworn in as a member of the Omaheke Regional Council on Friday, 24 January.Tebele...

Mayor makes a move

1 month - 22 January 2020 | Government

Council members of the City of Windhoek (CoW) have undertaken to be more visible in the electorate.This according to new mayor Fransina Kahungu who was...

CoW needs your input

5 months ago - 16 September 2019 | Government

The City of Windhoek announced that as from tomorrow (17 September), it is conducting a Community Risk Assessment (CRA).The first stage – data collection –...

CoW budget approved

5 months ago - 06 September 2019 | Government

Windhoek • Yolanda NelA N$4.65 billion operational budget of the City of Windhoek was approved by the line ministry, with expected expenses budgeted at N$4.52...

Have your say about the city

5 months ago - 05 September 2019 | Government

As from Saturday (7 September), the city of Windhoek is hosting a series of informative and consultative meetings in the capital to explains its programmes...

Save water – or else, City of Windhoek warns

7 months ago - 07 July 2019 | Government

An increase of 5% on the majority of water tariffs along with a drought tariff structure came into effect on 1 July after approval by...

Reho soek inwoners aan stuur

10 months ago - 14 April 2019 | Government

Rehoboth • Yolanda NelDie soektog duur voort vir 'n geskikte kandidaat om die pos van uitvoerende hoof van die Rehoboth dorpsraad te vul. Intussen is...

Gobabis spog met junior dorpsraad

11 months ago - 17 March 2019 | Government

Gobabis • Yolanda Nel Die Gobabis dorspraad spog vir die eerste keer met ’n junior dorpsraad wat uit 12 leerlinge van drie plaaslike skole bestaan.Volgens...

CoW backtracks on water bills

11 months ago - 10 March 2019 | Government

After many residents queried their high water bills, the City of Windhoek has undertaken to rectify the backdated charges of single household consumers.“A water scarcity...

Latest News

City finally adopts maintenance policy...

29 minutes ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City Council only approved a facility maintenance policy during the first council meeting of the year last week, after the department of...

Diesel takes a dip

33 minutes ago | Energy

Good news for consumers is that the price of diesel (50PPM) will decreased by 30c/l on 4 March, while the price for 95 octane unleaded...

RM Wispeco – partners in...

1 hour ago | Business

Following a partnership with Robmeg Steel South Africa in September 2019, the newly formed RM Wispeco is ready to hit the ground running.Robmeg Steel is...

Fungi leading a building revolution

1 hour ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] to the Redhouse Studio, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Standard Bank group, an oyster mushroom project in Brakwater will...

A first for Africa

2 hours ago | Business

While Star Body Works first opened in 2002, the Star Tyre and Glass Fitment Centre only opened their doors in September last year. So, if...

Making its mark in Namibia

2 hours ago | Motors

Nors is a Portuguese group whose vision is to be a world leader in transport solutions, and construction and agricultural equipment. In Africa, the Nors...

Parts for any model

2 hours ago | Business

That classic beauty parked in your garage deserves to be showed off and not be collecting dust because you don’t have the necessary parts to...

More backwards than forwards for...

2 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] week after hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth of bowling equipment was locked up and the locks changed at the TransNamib Bowling Club...

Groot Aub JSS hosts athletics...

20 hours ago | Education

After the absence of two years, Groot Aub Junior Secondary School held its athletics championships on Saturday in the U/15, U/17 and U/19 age groups.The...

Load More