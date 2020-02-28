CoW on cost-cutting drive

The mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu said the municipality will be forced to introduce cost-cutting measures to save money to implement its 2020 Mayoral Action Plan.

She said this on Thursday evening during the monthly council meeting at City of Windhoek (CoW) headquarters in the capital.

Kahungu said the city has various projects that must be implemented in the current financial year, but council does not have enough money to cover all the costs to provide much needed services to the residents.

Amongst others, the city is reviewing whether funds spent on food and drinks at every event, including council meetings, is justifiable. This also includes measures to regulate payments of overtime and examine whether it is vulnerable to abuse.

“As we implement these cost-cutting measures, we plead for cooperation from our employees and stakeholders, because we are doing this to find funds to provide services to the residents, which is the main reason for our existence,” said Kahungu.

She said that even though the country has received good rains with most dams almost full to capacity especially those that supply water to Windhoek, the city will continue to encourage residents to use water sparingly because nobody knows what the future holds. “Let’s take care of our most scares resources, so that we are assured of uninterrupted supply of water.”



