CoW provides some answers

25 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel – Almost two weeks after City Police – on order of the City of Windhoek (CoW) – confiscated equipment and tools belonging to Paratus, the City says it acted “to ensure law and order, and to protect public spaces from abuse for purposes of self-interest, in line with the Local Authorities Act”.
In a statement issued by the City on Monday, council confirmed that Paratus is not in possession of the required permission to dig trenches within a road reserve in the areas where they were operating at the time of stoppage and confiscation. “Since late 2018, Paratus stopped honouring the City's explicit requirements in terms of trenching within road reserves, applicable to any entity who wish to do so, and subsequently failed to comply with and adhere to relevant conditions and technical standards,” the statement read.
However, Paratus had a stamped document at the scene where equipment was seized, that they had the necessary approvals to conduct the work.
The City said that although entities are allowed to serve their stakeholders through providing necessary infrastructure, even in public spaces, this has to happen in an orderly fashion and in the interest of the broader public. “This is a continuous and uncompromising modus operandi adopted by Paratus, an unfortunate situation that we are left with no choice but to assume it as intentional and thus necessitated the City to take the necessary action to stop the damage caused to public infrastructure.”
The City failed to answer why approval was granted to Paratus in December last year to continue the work. As reported earlier, the City intends to install its own fibre optic network. While the City has an existing network to provide municipal services such as electricity, the CoW is still not in possession of the necessary license to conduct the laying of fibre optics.

