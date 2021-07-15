CoW query counter closed

Residents urged to use other options

15 July 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek said that in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the payment query counter at their Revenue Collection section will be closed temporarily and until further notice.
In the meantime, residents can drop their payment-related queries in the query box at the cash hall, at the municipal head office in Independence Avenue, or forward them to the following email addresses:
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
Residents must remember to include/attach copies of proof of payment, their identity document, and their contact details to all payment queries.
Furthermore, due to the impact of Covid-19 on normal municipal working arrangements, the CoW team endeavours to provide feedback on queries and complaints (depending on their nature) within three to five working days.

Similar News

 

Cemetery bursting at the seams

2 days ago - 14 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the Gammams Cemetery in Pionierspark, Covid-19 graves are now being dug into the pathway that runs between the graves and the boundary...

Oxygen tanks not responsible for hospital power failure

2 weeks ago - 30 June 2021 | Local News

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Bisey Uirab refuted reports that the new oxygen tank recently installed at Windhoek Central Hospital caused a...

Pledge to pause

2 weeks ago - 29 June 2021 | Local News

There is reliable information out there about Covid-19, but many sources are deliberatelymisleading, while others bend the truth to get our attention. When misinformation spreadsit...

Help ons dokters en verpleegsters

3 weeks ago - 23 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] skok nuus van een Windhoeker dat haar skoonma oorlede is, het haar aangemoedig om dokters en verpleegsters in hierdie tyd by te staan."My...

Clean-up around OKH hospital

3 weeks ago - 22 June 2021 | Local News

The area surrounding the Okahandja State Hospital was thoroughly cleaned up last weekend. The mayor, Natasha Brinkman, wrote on social media that “Okahandja will be...

Portable services via Twoobii

1 month - 15 June 2021 | Local News

The Twoobii satellite broadband service from Q-KON recently demonstrated the convenience andreliability of portable communications.The Namib Race, comprising a 1 000km race through the Namib Desert,...

New O-space open

1 month - 15 June 2021 | Local News

The O-space initiative of the Omaheke Innovation Village was inaugurated in Gobabis last week.Speaking at the event, industrialization minister Lucia Iipumbu, said this endeavor will...

Prayer days for pandemic to end

1 month - 13 June 2021 | Local News

A committee entrusted to deal with Covid related affairs in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) announced that it will host a crusade to...

FAW recommits to Namibian market

1 month - 11 June 2021 | Local News

Market showing green shoots after negative impact of pandemicFor the past 27 years, FAW Trucks has been cultivating a solid reputation for providing products thatare...

Clear the SPCA shelter

1 month - 09 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you were thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family, the SPCA in Windhoek has anadoption event taking place later this...

Latest News

NUST, MTC launch HTTPS

16th of July 13:12 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in partnership with MTC inaugurated a new High Technology Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS) building, aimed at fostering...

More German assistance arrives

1 hour ago | Health

Another aeroplane, an A400 of the German Armed Forces, delivered more equipment (20 000 safety goggles and 40 000 Rapid Antigen Tests) to Namibia in...

National census postponed

23 hours ago | Government

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census that was scheduled for August this year, has been postponed to August...

Tributes pour in for legendary...

23 hours ago | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of...

Human trafficking: Namibia retains ranking

23 hours ago | Crime

Namibia retained its status as a Tier 1 country in the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for the second consecutive year for prohibiting severe...

CoW query counter closed

1 day - 15 July 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek said that in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the payment query counter at their Revenue Collection section will...

Teen pregnancies continue to rise

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Health

The rate of teenage pregnancy in Namibia has increased over the past five years, with 3 676 teenagers falling pregnant so far in 2021.These statistics...

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

Suurstoftenk vir St Mary’s

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Social Issues

Te danke aan ruim borgskappe deur inwoners en besighede op Rehoboth, is ’n 4.6 ton kapasiteit suurstoftenk op pad na St Mary’s hospitaal. Met bydraes...

Load More