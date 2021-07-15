CoW query counter closed

The City of Windhoek said that in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the payment query counter at their Revenue Collection section will be closed temporarily and until further notice.In the meantime, residents can drop their payment-related queries in the query box at the cash hall, at the municipal head office in Independence Avenue, or forward them to the following email addresses:Residents must remember to include/attach copies of proof of payment, their identity document, and their contact details to all payment queries.Furthermore, due to the impact of Covid-19 on normal municipal working arrangements, the CoW team endeavours to provide feedback on queries and complaints (depending on their nature) within three to five working days.