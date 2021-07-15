CoW query counter closed
Residents urged to use other options
15 July 2021 | Local News
In the meantime, residents can drop their payment-related queries in the query box at the cash hall, at the municipal head office in Independence Avenue, or forward them to the following email addresses:
• [email protected]
• [email protected]
• [email protected]
• [email protected]
• [email protected]
Residents must remember to include/attach copies of proof of payment, their identity document, and their contact details to all payment queries.
Furthermore, due to the impact of Covid-19 on normal municipal working arrangements, the CoW team endeavours to provide feedback on queries and complaints (depending on their nature) within three to five working days.