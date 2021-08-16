CoW seeks millions for electrification

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has prepared a financial model as part of a collaboration agreement with international financial institutions in a bid to acquire N$700 million to complete the electrification of informal settlement areas.

This is contained in a report issued on Friday by the city’s Public Relations and Commutations manager Harold Akwenye, from the special council meeting held on Thursday last week.

He said that council will submit the proposal to the United States Agency for International Development and the Southern Africa Energy Program to fund the informal settlements electrification project, which is estimated to be completed over a period of eight years.

However, the city would need N$100 million annually over the next eight years for the project, but it can only afford N$28 million annually, thus seeking financial assistance to complete the project.

“In light of this, the city’s strategic executives for electricity and finance were granted approval to approach financial institutions on behalf of the CoW for the financing of the electrification in Windhoek’s informal settlements,” said Akwenye.



High demand

He also announced that due to high demand for power, council has approved the city to enter into a loan agreement with the Development Bank of Namibia for a loan amount of over N$135 million to fund the Khomas Intake Substation to increase power delivery in the city, but council will request for a ministerial approval before the signing of the agreement.

“The forecasted power demand for Windhoek will exceed the current Notified Maximum Demand of 190 MVA by 2024, and the existing Van Eck Substation cannot be upgraded to accommodate the anticipated demand as it has reached its physical design capacity. The proposed Khomas intake substation will ensure additional capacity to support the forecasted demand, and the development of the new substation is being done in partnership with NamPower,” stated Akwenye.

He added that council has also approved and accepted a N$1.6 million grant from the Roads Authority and Road Fund Administration for the provision of new traffic lights, to be erected in the north-western suburbs of Windhoek. – Nampa



