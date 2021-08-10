CoW warns about veld fires

It is becoming increasingly dangerous for veld fires to start and spread. Photo Pixabay

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has pleaded with residents to be extra cautious when handling fire and to help in curbing the veld fire that has been ravaging nearby farms for the past few days.

In a media statement issued on Monday, CoW Public Relations and Communication Officer, Lydia Amutenya, said the City has noticed with great concern increasing incidents of veld fires in the city and surrounding areas, which does not only present a danger to the lives of residents but also to properties and environment.

“As we approach the driest months of the year, coupled with the seasonal strong winds, it is becoming increasingly dangerous for veld fires to start and spread. The good rains we received earlier this year have also made it dangerous because of the vegetation growth and dry grass that can burn quickly,” said Amutenya.

This comes after NamPol reported on Monday that a veld fire that started last Tuesday, damaged grazing land and infrastructures on 30 farms in the Windhoek rural settlements, and that a 63-year-old man was found burnt to death near Dordabis east of the capital.

NamPol Khomas regional commander, Commissioner Ismael Basson, who was also at the fire, told Nampa on Monday that they are still investigating the cause of the fire. “Our aim was just to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further and cause more damage. You can’t be fighting the fire and investigate what transpired. Now that the fire has been brought under control, the investigations will start,” said Basson.

CoW Deputy Chief of Emergency and Disaster Risk Management, Kupaha Uazukuani, said he is still not sure how much damage the fire has caused as the team is still compiling a full report, which will be availed to the public. – Nampa



