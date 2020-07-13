CoW warns against veld fires

What to do in case of an emergency

13 July 2020 | Disasters

Unlike many other hazards, most veld fires are caused by people and can be prevented by people too.
This year the vegetation growth presents a lot of dry biomass (grass) that can burn and quickly turn into a big, uncontrollable veld fire. Hence, residents in fire prone areas should plan ahead and avoid destruction to the environment and damage to properties as a result of veld fires in and around the city of Windhoek.
The City of Windhoek (CoW) shares these tips on how to prevent veld fires:
• Clear vegetation at least three to six metres from your house boundaries adjacent to open spaces, covered with grass and bushes.
• Do not dump garden refuse or any other combustible material in the veld or any other place than the allocated dumping sites.
• Do not make fires in the open veld.
• Report veld fires as soon as possible.
• Report cases of deliberate firesetters.
• For fire suppression, keep a garden hose connected to a tap which can reach the boundaries of your premises.
• Regularly clean your roof and gutters.

Whenever you are burning garden refuse:
• Notify the Fire Service on 061 211 111.
• Burn it in a barrel with a grid or grill over the barrel to prevent burning debris from flying around.
• Keep a garden hose connected to a tap handy to put out small fires.
• Never leave the fire unattended.
• Do it with the knowledge and consent of your neighbours.
• Remember you are ONLY allowed to burn garden refuse between 10:00 and 16:00 and it should not be more than one cubic metres (1 000kg) at a time.

When there is a thatched structure on your premises:
• Note the condition of the thatching. If it is eroded, consider replacing the eroded grass, since it is highly combustible and catches fire easily.
• Keep a garden hose, long enough to reach the boundaries of your premises, fixed to a tap.
• Keep a long-handle metal rake at hand to remove burning debris from the thatch.
• When a sprinkler is installed on the thatched structure, everyone has to know where and how to open it.
• Keep your thatch clean from debris or other combustible material.
• Make sure that no part of your thatch is hanging over the boundary of your premises.
• Remind your children about the hazards of a veld fire and keep work telephone numbers at hand for them or domestic workers to use in an emergency.

For further information, please contact the City of Windhoek Fire Safety and Prevention section on
061 290 3440, 061 290 2810 or 290 2816

Similar News

 

Food hampers for tourism employees in Zambezi

2 weeks ago - 29 June 2020 | Disasters

The Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA) and Accor’s ALL Heartist Fund have assisted 225 of the Mantis Collection’s team members and their families working in...

Food support for vulnerable Namibians

2 weeks ago - 26 June 2020 | Disasters

The government of Japan through the World Food Programme (WFP) today donated food items including maize meal, beans, vegetable oil and salt valued at N$11.2...

Another boost for disaster relief

1 month - 02 June 2020 | Disasters

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, donated N$1.5 million to government in response to Covid-19 efforts and aims at supporting the unemployed, small and...

CoW explains Category D water scenario

2 months ago - 21 April 2020 | Disasters

In spite of the good rains received especially in the central areas as well as increased dam water levels, the City of Windhoek (CoW) says...

Four treated after gas explosion

2 months ago - 14 April 2020 | Disasters

Following reports of a fire following a gas explosion in Otjomuise on Sunday at 14:44, the EMA Rescue Team and City of Windhoek Fire Brigade...

Register to reconnect water – here’s how

3 months ago - 25 March 2020 | Disasters

The City of Windhoek announced that during the lockdown in the capital, clients whose water accounts were disconnected due to non-payment will be reconnected for...

State of emergency – here are the measures

3 months ago - 18 March 2020 | Disasters

The following measures have been put in place under the state of emergency announced by government on Tuesday.Court and hearingsAll court hearings will take place...

Informele nedersettings kan baat by brandnavorsing

4 months ago - 10 March 2020 | Disasters

Brande in plakkershutte versprei baie vinnig en lei tot lewens- en eiendomsverlies in informele nedersettings. En hoewel daar geen wonderoplossing is om hierdie verwoestende brande...

School rises from the ashes

5 months ago - 05 February 2020 | Disasters

The cause of a fire which damaged classrooms and a library at Dr Fischer Primary School in the Aminuis Constituency of the Omaheke region last...

Windhoek’s boreholes dissected

5 months ago - 03 February 2020 | Disasters

The threats of climate change and the current drought have prompted the dependency on production boreholes as a sustainable supply for domestic water in Windhoek.Therefore,...

Latest News

Big boost for Groot Aub...

14th of July 15:44 | Society

A small feeding centre and orphanage in the community of Groot Aub, a project of the Youth Worship Team project, received a N$300 000 boost...

Only the best for Namibian...

2 hours ago | Business

Countries all over the world have developed standards and policies for the safety and benefit of all their road users.Some countries’ standards are developed entirely...

Life in transition

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Marita van RooyenWell-known artist Barbara Böhlke’s latest collection can be viewed at The Project Room in Windhoek as from Friday (17 July).Although Böhlke...

CoW warns against veld fires

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Disasters

Unlike many other hazards, most veld fires are caused by people and can be prevented by people too.This year the vegetation growth presents a lot...

Housing remains vastly inadequate

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] it was projected that Namibia would be 66% urbanised by 2020, the powers that be failed to respond through appropriate strategies to...

Bosses beware – scammers at...

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Crime

Nampol has warned members of the public, personal assistants to chief executives and managing directors, as well as CEOs and MDs themselves, to be weary...

Airport expansion: Cabinet satisfied with...

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The cabinet committee overseeing the expansion of Hosea Kutako International Airport is satisfied with the progress made so far, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced...

Miller and Vorster race to...

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Sports

Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster were crowned Nedbank National Mountain Bike (MTB) champions after impressive individual performances on Sunday.Miller, who a week ago lost the...

NHRA reschedules events

1 day - 13 July 2020 | Sports

The new horse racing calendar was set at the Namibia Horse Racing Association’s (NHRA) extraordinary meeting held in Okahandja on Saturday.Every year, various horse racing...

Load More