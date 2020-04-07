CoW waste management on the go

07 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected]

At the City of Windhoek’s solid waste department, it’s business as usual in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, says corporate communication, marketing and public participation manager Harold Akwenye, and their standard operations remain the same.
He said that waste management employees work with personal protective equipment, which includes masks, overalls, gloves and boots. “However, hand sanitization has been strengthened. We provide each person with sanitisers or liquid soap for regular hand washing. Alcohol-based sanitisers have been ordered and will be distributed to them once received,” he said.
Akwenye added that like any other waste removal system or process, the household and business refuse removal system an essential service and thus will be ongoing according to the normal schedules during the coronavirus pandemic. “Households in our informal settlements are issued with two black bags per week for containment of household waste. These bags are collected by our teams twice a week,” he said.
He added that during lockdown, the issuing and collection of these bags remain as per the usual schedule. “Our ward supervisors are also working and carry on with their tasks as usual in terms of issuing transgression notices to residents who illegally dump waste,” he said.
He mentioned that arrangements are in place for administrative staff to work from home during the lockdown. However, the rest of teams in the department are on duty as usual.

