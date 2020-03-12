CPBN launches branding

12 March 2020 | Business

The Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) launched its corporate identity in Windhoek earlier this week.
Speaking at the event, deputy minister of finance Natangwe Ithete said that in a competitive world, companies and organisations need to build strong, positive images and reputations in order to be distinguished from others.
He added that he is aware of the resistance from the public on the procurement reform in the form of the Public Procurement Act of 2015 (Act No 15 of 2015), which empowers the CPBN. “Said resistance is making it difficult to implement the Public Procurement Act, however, it is expected. As human beings, we fear the unknown. The only way to overcome the resistance is to raise more awareness of our mandate and have clear expectations from the stakeholders.”
He advised the CPBN to go the extra mile to earn public trust in procurement and educate the public about its mandate, keep them informed and updated on procurement activities.
Chairperson Patrick Swartz said to improve operational efficiency, the CPBN is in the process of finalising its five-year strategic plan, which will focus on four key areas -governance, institutional capacity, stakeholder relations and sustainable public procurement. – Nampa

