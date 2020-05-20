CPS gives feedback over Haven animals
20 May 2020 | Local News
After a social media post spread like wildfire with accusations that the animals of the Haven Zoological Park are dying on the premises, the Cat Protection Society looked into the situation and gave feedback on the matter.
“We received a complaint and I went to NamBoer Auctioneers’ premises on Sunday where the animals were being sold after being transported there,” Inger Preiss of the CPS said. “Since we don’t have the capacity to do an investigation, I went in my personal capacity,” she said, adding that she also made contact with the SPCA to take the investigation further.
Being an animal lover herself, Inger left NamBoer with more than she expected and now she is the owner of not one, but 19 pigs – most of which are still piglets. “I wanted to help and now I hope someone can help me find new homes for them!” she said with a laugh. The pigs are still at the auctioneers’ premises and they are waiting for transfer permits.
Back to the matter at hand, Inger feels the situation was taken out of context and that NamBoer just offered to help someone in a time of need. The only suggestion she made during her visit was that the cages some of the birds were kept in, should be a bit larger. “But the three ostriches were roaming about, happy as can be,” she said.
Xiko Coetzee of NamBoer said earlier this week that they collected the animals last Thursday and Friday. By Friday late afternoon, most of the animals had already found new homes after being sold. “Anta Mandy (of the Zoological Park) is one of our clients and we decided to help her,” he said.
Windhoek Express reported yesterday that Anta had no other option but to close the doors of the park due to financial constraints, but that she is by no means bankrupt. “We had a number of break-ins where the animals were being stolen. I had to make a plan,” she said.