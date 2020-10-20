Crafts a financial lifeline for San women

Buy yours at the Namibia Craft Centre now!

20 October 2020 | Cultural

Traditional arts and crafts are favourites as souvenirs with tourists when they visit Namibia. One of the key sources of cash for many San women in Nyae Nyae Conservancy is traditional craft making. However, in the last six month there have been precious few tourists, certainly no international guests.
While this sector has suffered along with all sectors linked to tourism, the Nyae Nyae Development Foundation and Nyae Nyae Conservancy are working together to try and maintain this sector in order to support the craft makers and the many dependents that rely on the income that craft-making generates.
Omba Arts Trust is a major local buyer of Nyae Nyae craft, along with two German and one Dutch buyer. Even during lockdown, sales continued, albeit as a slower pace. The Nyae Nyae Foundation has also committed to building up stock during this slow patch, so that orders can be better met in future when tourism takes off again, which it eventually will.
The handicrafts that the women make, consists of designs that have been passed on for generations in the San communities. There are bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings all made from locally sourced materials such as wood and ostrich shells.
Making these arts and crafts ensures that the traditional techniques aren’t lost over time and empowers the women in the community as they can generate their own income.
The craft making women generated nearly N$50 000 from craft sales in October alone and on average around N$300 000 a year – a significant injection of resources in the community; essential income that pays for food, supplies and even school uniforms.
It is easy to contribute and especially in these challenging times. So, next time you don’t know what to get something for their birthday or for this upcoming holiday season, think local and visit the Namibia Craft Centre in Tal Street, where Nyae Nyae crafts are available at the Omba Arts Trust stand.
Give something beautiful, locally made and with generations of stories behind each handmade item.

Similar News

 

San join world rising against violence

7 months ago - 26 February 2020 | Cultural

On Saturday (29 February), San women and children form part of the One Billion Rising Revolution (OBR) initiative that aims to rise up against violence...

‘Local’ Duits is lekker!

1 year - 25 September 2019 | Cultural

Theresa LangeDie afgelope drie jaar het ’n navorsingspan van die Universiteit van Namibië (Unam) in samewerking met die Freien Universität Berlin en die Humbold-Universität Berlin...

Rocking your heritage

1 year - 18 September 2019 | Cultural

The Namibian Heritage Week, which is currently underway countrywide, was launched in Windhoek earlier this week.Celebrated under the theme ‘Namibiab |no|auba sao’, Khoekhoegowab for ‘Follow...

Kultuursentrum in Omaheke nodig

1 year - 24 March 2019 | Cultural

Gobabis • Yolanda Nel Jare ná die Omaheke San Trust (OST) op Gobabis se deure gesluit is, bly dit een entrepreneur se droom om 'n...

103 jaar later

2 years ago - 11 May 2018 | Cultural

Rehobothers het vroeër dié week 'n voorsmakie gekry van wat hul voorouers op 8 Mei 1915 deurgemaak het toe die Duitse weermag 103 jaar gelede...

So word Sam Khubis onthou

2 years ago - 03 May 2018 | Cultural

Yolanda NelVolgens oorvertellings was dit heel moontlik ’n tolk se waarskuwing in 1915 wat die voortbestaan van die Bastervolk verseker het.Volgens dié vertelling, het die...

Festival celebrates Ovaherero culture

2 years ago - 19 April 2018 | Cultural

Following the launch of the Otjikaiva Festival which celebrates Ovaherero culture, the event is scheduled to take place at the Habitat Research and Development Centre...

Mass prayer at Okahandja ahead of genocide lawsuit

2 years ago - 18 January 2018 | Cultural

Descendants of the 1904-08 Nama and Ovaherero genocide victims, supporters and sympathisers convened in Okahandja last Saturday to pray ahead of the federal class action...

Germany, here we come!

3 years ago - 21 September 2017 | Cultural

Eldin Lawrence (Delta Secondary School), Illka Jose Maria (DHPS), Anike Maritz (Pro-Ed Academy), Roshaan Leukes (Windhoek Gymnasium) and Moses Mwalundange (Namib High School) won the...

Word up!

3 years ago - 14 September 2017 | Cultural

To celebrate the official opening of the German Weeks in Windhoek, the DHPS presents a poetry slam at the school tomorrow evening.The “Word up!” slam...

Latest News

US donates face shields, swabs

5 hours ago | Health

The American Embassy in Namibia donated 11 000 face shields and 3000 nasal testing swabs packaged with specimen transport media tubes to the ministry of...

Agri-empowerment for women and youth

6 hours ago | Agriculture

Relaxed conditions to encourage participation and enhanced financial inclusion is the basis of Agribank’s newly launched loan scheme for women and the youth.The bank decided...

Support for frontline staff

9 hours ago | Society

Old Mutual Namibia donated N$1.3 million to government to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The amount donated is...

Gender ministry visits Omaheke

9 hours ago | Government

Deputy minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Bernadette Jagger, yesterday paid a courtesy call on Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate as part of...

Power for Otjomuise ext. 6

9 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) officially switched on electricity for the Otjomuise Extension Six informal settlement as part of its development obligations to supply electricity...

Air Nam flights set to...

10 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting on 28 October 2020.According to a media statement, the Windhoek – Johannesburg...

Poverty fuels skin disease

10 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] unidentified skin disease that hit a San community near Rundu over the past few months, has been identified as part of a...

Happy housing beneficiaries

1 day - 19 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) handed over completed affordable houses to eight beneficiaries at Goreangab in the Samora Machel Constituency on Friday.These houses are part...

Court investigators boost child support...

1 day - 19 October 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] landmark appointment last year of ten maintenance investigators to nine magistrate courts to boost child support cases, has yielded positive results with...

Load More