CRAN approves CoW telecommunication license

The telecommunications sector was left reeling with the announcement that the CommunicationsRegulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) awarded the City of Windhoek (CoW) a ClassComprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence, after having applied for a Network FacilitiesService Licence a bit more than a year ago.The two licences differ in that the Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence (ECNSand ECS) allows for the provision of telecommunications services as well as the operation anddeployment of a network, while the Network Facilities Service Licence (NFSL) enables the holder toconstruct, maintain, own and make available one or more network element, infrastructure and otherfacilities that allow for the provision of telecommunication, broadcasting, electroniccommunications or application services.According to MTC's Tim Ekandjo, in terms of the NFSL, the CoW would have had to lease its fibreoptics to other licenced operators for the provision of telecommunication services. However, withthe ECNS, the CoW can provide telecommunication services and operations, as well as deploy anetwork. "[Thus], for the provision of telecommunication services in Windhoek, a licensee needs toobtain approval from the CoW to set up telecommunication equipment on their land either bydigging for fibre of putting up towers. It goes without saying that when such authorization isrequested from a competitor, they have the ability to slow down approvals for their own benefit."Ekandjo said that as a result, the decision by CRAN is anti-competitive and against both theCommunications Act and the Competitions Act. "You cannot apply for one licence and get somethingyou didn't apply for. If due process was followed, we would have had the opportunity to object orgive comments. But this process was not followed by CRAN. Not having been given the opportunityto comment before the licence was awarded, flouts the elements of fair administrative action byCRAN."Another major player in the telecommunications sector, Paratus, said that it is a highly irregularaction by CRAN to amend the class of license awarded to the CoW. "Such amendment would undernormal procedural circumstances be done with public and stakeholder consultation andengagement," Paratus said in a statement, adding that such procedure was not followed by theindustry regulator.Making the issue prickly is that on 26 March 2020 the City's CEO and municipal council wasinterdicted to not continue to unlawfully interfere with or obstruct Paratus' rights under theCommunications Act, nor interfere or obstruct the installation of fibre infrastructure.Paratus said it has already consulted its legal team and will be instructing its counsel to take thenecessary actions in law, which includes instituting civil action against the City of Windhoek. MTCsaid that it would also consider its position in law.