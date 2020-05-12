CRAN approves CoW telecommunication license
12 May 2020 | Infrastructure
The telecommunications sector was left reeling with the announcement that the Communications
Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) awarded the City of Windhoek (CoW) a Class
Comprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence, after having applied for a Network Facilities
Service Licence a bit more than a year ago.
The two licences differ in that the Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence (ECNS
and ECS) allows for the provision of telecommunications services as well as the operation and
deployment of a network, while the Network Facilities Service Licence (NFSL) enables the holder to
construct, maintain, own and make available one or more network element, infrastructure and other
facilities that allow for the provision of telecommunication, broadcasting, electronic
communications or application services.
According to MTC’s Tim Ekandjo, in terms of the NFSL, the CoW would have had to lease its fibre
optics to other licenced operators for the provision of telecommunication services. However, with
the ECNS, the CoW can provide telecommunication services and operations, as well as deploy a
network. “[Thus], for the provision of telecommunication services in Windhoek, a licensee needs to
obtain approval from the CoW to set up telecommunication equipment on their land either by
digging for fibre of putting up towers. It goes without saying that when such authorization is
requested from a competitor, they have the ability to slow down approvals for their own benefit.”
Ekandjo said that as a result, the decision by CRAN is anti-competitive and against both the
Communications Act and the Competitions Act. “You cannot apply for one licence and get something
you didn’t apply for. If due process was followed, we would have had the opportunity to object or
give comments. But this process was not followed by CRAN. Not having been given the opportunity
to comment before the licence was awarded, flouts the elements of fair administrative action by
CRAN.”
Another major player in the telecommunications sector, Paratus, said that it is a highly irregular
action by CRAN to amend the class of license awarded to the CoW. “Such amendment would under
normal procedural circumstances be done with public and stakeholder consultation and
engagement,” Paratus said in a statement, adding that such procedure was not followed by the
industry regulator.
Making the issue prickly is that on 26 March 2020 the City’s CEO and municipal council was
interdicted to not continue to unlawfully interfere with or obstruct Paratus’ rights under the
Communications Act, nor interfere or obstruct the installation of fibre infrastructure.
Paratus said it has already consulted its legal team and will be instructing its counsel to take the
necessary actions in law, which includes instituting civil action against the City of Windhoek. MTC
said that it would also consider its position in law.