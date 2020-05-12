CRAN approves CoW telecommunication license

12 May 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected]
The telecommunications sector was left reeling with the announcement that the Communications
Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) awarded the City of Windhoek (CoW) a Class
Comprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence, after having applied for a Network Facilities
Service Licence a bit more than a year ago.
The two licences differ in that the Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service Licence (ECNS
and ECS) allows for the provision of telecommunications services as well as the operation and
deployment of a network, while the Network Facilities Service Licence (NFSL) enables the holder to
construct, maintain, own and make available one or more network element, infrastructure and other
facilities that allow for the provision of telecommunication, broadcasting, electronic
communications or application services.
According to MTC’s Tim Ekandjo, in terms of the NFSL, the CoW would have had to lease its fibre
optics to other licenced operators for the provision of telecommunication services. However, with
the ECNS, the CoW can provide telecommunication services and operations, as well as deploy a
network. “[Thus], for the provision of telecommunication services in Windhoek, a licensee needs to
obtain approval from the CoW to set up telecommunication equipment on their land either by
digging for fibre of putting up towers. It goes without saying that when such authorization is
requested from a competitor, they have the ability to slow down approvals for their own benefit.”
Ekandjo said that as a result, the decision by CRAN is anti-competitive and against both the
Communications Act and the Competitions Act. “You cannot apply for one licence and get something
you didn’t apply for. If due process was followed, we would have had the opportunity to object or
give comments. But this process was not followed by CRAN. Not having been given the opportunity
to comment before the licence was awarded, flouts the elements of fair administrative action by
CRAN.”
Another major player in the telecommunications sector, Paratus, said that it is a highly irregular
action by CRAN to amend the class of license awarded to the CoW. “Such amendment would under
normal procedural circumstances be done with public and stakeholder consultation and
engagement,” Paratus said in a statement, adding that such procedure was not followed by the
industry regulator.
Making the issue prickly is that on 26 March 2020 the City’s CEO and municipal council was
interdicted to not continue to unlawfully interfere with or obstruct Paratus’ rights under the
Communications Act, nor interfere or obstruct the installation of fibre infrastructure.
Paratus said it has already consulted its legal team and will be instructing its counsel to take the
necessary actions in law, which includes instituting civil action against the City of Windhoek. MTC
said that it would also consider its position in law.

Similar News

 

US embassy on the go

13 hours ago | Infrastructure

The American Embassy in Windhoek plans on constructing a consumer fuel storage facility at their new premises located on the corner of Metje Street and...

New U.S. facility underway

2 days ago - 11 May 2020 | Infrastructure

Environmental sustainability has been a cornerstone element of the design process for the U.S. Embassy’s new facility in Klein Windhoek. “We have ensured the...

More tippy taps installed

3 weeks ago - 20 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of the Samora Machel Constituency in Windhoek welcomed the tippy tap initiative by the Development Workshop Organisation (DWO), which will enable them to wash...

Vandalism rife as City opens more standpipes

4 weeks ago - 14 April 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) connected and opened 1 160 standpipes at all informal settlements to mitigate the risk associated with Covid-19.The City’s chief executive...

CoW waste management on the go

1 month - 07 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] the City of Windhoek’s solid waste department, it’s business as usual in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, says corporate communication, marketing...

Social distancing not an option for poorest

1 month - 07 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] home and washing your hands frequently is a privilege many Namibians confined to informal settlements cannot afford amidst lack of indoor plumbing,...

Garden Town seeks former glory

1 month - 02 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Okahandja interim municipal council administrator Linus //Garoeb said will be a challenge to get the town to where it is used to be.At the moment...

Work as usual

1 month - 01 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] current coronavirus pandemic raises questions and brings challenges regarding waste management practices and procedures, as well as safety and health measures for...

Gobabis reconnects water

1 month - 01 April 2020 | Infrastructure

The municipality of Gobabis has reconnected 34 suspended water meters as per the directive by the ministry of urban and rural development to curb the...

City says toilets were cheaper

1 month - 26 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) reacted to reports by the Namibia Press Agency that it spent N$15 million to build 25 communal toilets.The CoW said...

Latest News

Coronavirus ‘perfect storm’ for fraud

2 hours ago | Opinion

“During the [Covid-19] recession, we can expect not only more fraud to occur but also more existing fraud to be discovered.”So says Bruce Dorris, president...

Facebook skep funksie om te...

3 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Facebook het vir veral kunstenaars wie se inkomste weens die Covid-19-pandemie uitgewis is, ’n reddingsboei in die vorm van ’n nuwe funksie geskep. Dié funksie...

Future of Namibian energy industry...

3 hours ago | Energy

A free webinar, The Future of the Namibian Energy Industry, is presented with the Namibianminister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo on Friday (15 May)...

US embassy on the go

13 hours ago | Infrastructure

The American Embassy in Windhoek plans on constructing a consumer fuel storage facility at their new premises located on the corner of Metje Street and...

CRAN approves CoW telecommunication license

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] telecommunications sector was left reeling with the announcement that the CommunicationsRegulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) awarded the City of Windhoek (CoW) a...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Oreo-fudge

1 day - 12 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Jy het net drie bestanddele nodig vir dié smullekker vinnige fudge.Bestanddele:500 g wit sjokolade400 g kondensmelk12 Oreo-koekies, fyngemaakMetode:Smelt die sjokolade en kondensmelk saam in die...

Don’t let your house party...

1 day - 12 May 2020 | Opinion

Johann van RooyenNamibia has been in lockdown for several weeks and it feels like the new normal. Where people can, they have stayed at home...

The bees are back in...

1 day - 12 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Most of us look forward to finishing high school or university and are eager to start looking for that perfect job. But...

E-learning a challenge in Omaheke

1 day - 12 May 2020 | Education

Omaheke education director, Pecka Semba, has said the region has not been very successful with the e-learning mode in some of its schools due to...

Load More