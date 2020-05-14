CRAN reacts to CoW licence issue
14 May 2020 | Infrastructure
Telecommunication licensees are encouraged to approach the Communication Regulatory of Namibia (CRAN) if they are aggrieved by the decision to grant the City of Windhoek with a Class Network Facilities Service License.
According to CRAN’s acting chief executive Jochen Traut, any persons or licensees that don’t agree with the approval, can apply for reconsideration in terms of section 31 of the Communications Act.
While telecommunication companies including Paratus and MTC were taken aback when the announcement of the approval came, CRAN is of mind that awarding the license to the CoW is not anti-competitive and that CoW is now subject to the provisions of the Communications Act and CRAN’s Regulations to ensure fair competition in the telecommunication sector.
According to the Authority, the CoW submitted an application for a Class Network Facilities Service License, with the application first being published in the Government Gazette on 22 February 2019 and re-published on 26 March to allow the public to provide comments.
“The public and stakeholders were provided an opportunity to submit comments in writing to the Authority within 14 days from the date the notice was published in the Gazette,” Traut said in a statement. He added that the period within which to provide comments lapsed on 9 April 2019 with no comments received. Paratus requested an extension to submit comments before 11 April last year, which was granted.
Windhoek Express reported earlier this week that MTC is of view that you cannot receive a license you did not apply for, after it was noted that the CoW received a Class Comprehensive Telecommunications Service License (ECNS and ECS) and not the Class Network Facilities Service License it had applied for.
“It is CRAN’s view that having considered the type of service that CoW intends to provide, the correct license category is an ECNS and ECS, and not a Class Network Facilities Service License. This is mainly due to the envisaged smart city services that CoW intends to provide, which CoW cannot provide under a Class Network Facilities Service License that was applied for,” Traut said.
In terms of the procedure regulations, CRAN may issue the appropriate license category without re-publishing the application. The license awarded to CoW allows for the provision of comprehensive telecommunications services, including the construction and maintenance of network facilities, mobile or fixed line telephony services, and is valid for 15 years.