Creative industry contributes to economy

Sector hard-hit by Covid-19

24 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

In an effort to engage in meaningful discussions about how the COVID-19 crisis affects the creative sector in Namibia and what collective solutions could be proposed, the Creative Industry Guide (CIG) Namibia rolled out a survey to collect actual information from Creative Industry Professionals.
According to a statement from the CIG team, the creative industry contributes millions of dollars to the Namibian economy annually, but is often overlooked and not taken seriously. “The combined turnover is over N$300 million a year and they employ more than 700 people,” the statement read, adding that this just accounts for the 20% of industry professionals and businesses listed in the CIG who took part. “Like most Namibian industries, it is suffering under the substantial reduction of trade brought about by Covid-19. Unlike other industries however, this industry has been largely ignored when considering the resulting economic consequences of the pandemic.”
Some key insights that came from the survey include that almost all creative professionals and businesses have been negatively affected and that creatives would like to review the modalities of controlling the spread of Corona Virus. They are calling for continuous review of lockdown measures to investigate longer-term, sustainable solutions that can be implemented without closing all businesses. “Creative professionals are concerned that their business might not survive without assistance and there remains an uncertainty about whether they will be able to benefit from government relief measures.”
With 180 respondents, the survey has given some interesting albeit worrisome results. The industry as a whole, consists of more than 800 creatives and businesses. The Creative Industry Guide is therefore engaging with the relevant official organisations and proposing that creative industry representatives should form part of the task teams that are finding solutions for long-term measures to sustain and rehabilitate the economy as well as curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Creatives and creative businesses that have not yet participated are invited to weigh in on the survey by visiting www.creativeindustryguide.com
A meeting between different stakeholders from the creative and cultural industries will take place on Friday to discuss the impact of Covid-19.



