Creativity starts here
21 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment
Starting on 5 February, this course for adults focuses on easy to follow instructions in a variety of art techniques. There will be group support and the potential of new friendships, while your specific goals and challenges will be positively accommodated.
You’re free to play with paint, throw glitter, or otherwise explore yourself through a variety of creative outlets, which include writing, painting, collage, experimental sensorial techniques and 3D projects.
This is a place for a lot of fun to take place. Included in the course is all art materials, as well as supports, canvas and specialised media.
Classes take place every Wednesday from 18:00 to 19:30 and end on 11 March. Cost: N$1 680.
If you are interested, contact Pod Studio on [email protected] Other classes and workshops include Teen Art Expression (Tuesdays 14:30 – 16:00 for ages 13-17) and Flow Parent/Child Expressive Movement & Art Workshops (monthly, by specific age group).