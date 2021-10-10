Crime syndicates more devious than ever

10 October 2021 | Crime

NamPol warned businesses and banks to be extra vigilant for criminal syndicates involved in defrauding and stealing from shops and banks across the country.
In a media statement NamPol spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said some of those suspected to be operating the syndicate have been arrested. “NamPol is warning businesses, banks as well as the general public to be extremely cautious and vigilant, moreover to report any suspicious occurrences in their environments to the police,” said Shikwambi.
She said a 38-year-old Egyptian national was arrested after he allegedly stole a diamond chain valued at N$56 000 at the African Art Jewellery in Swakopmund on Monday. “It is alleged that the suspect took the complainant’s diamond necklace where it was placed without the owners’ consent, left the shop and drove away from the scene as seen in a video,” she said.
She also said four South African nationals were arrested at Keetmanshoop towards the end of last month after they allegedly defrauded a cashier at Build-It branch there.
It is alleged that the suspects pretended to have been looking for South African notes in exchange for Namibian notes from the cashier and in the process stole cash of N$8 000 before driving off in a black seven-seater vehicle.
The syndicate has committed similar crimes at Engen Service station at Usakos in the Erongo region last Sunday and at Bank Windhoek in Windhoek, in the Khomas region on Wednesday.

Similar News

 

Passport message is fake

1 week ago - 03 October 2021 | Crime

Executive director in the Ministry of Home Affairs Ettienne Maritz, has warned members of the public not to respond to an SMS notification message telling...

Whistleblower platform launched

3 weeks ago - 16 September 2021 | Crime

Agribank has introduced an anonymous whistleblower platform where unethical, corrupt or fraudulent activities can be reported by staff, members of the public as well as...

Namibia’s child rape tsunami

1 month - 07 September 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected].comThe Namibian police opened 15 cases of rape involving children and teenagers aged between 11 months and 17 years old since the beginning...

Remain vigilant as financial crime increases

1 month - 07 September 2021 | Crime

The impact of Covid-19 reverberated throughout society and has increased the pressure on individuals and businesses. This is mainly as a result of the global...

Weed activists turn to courts for legalisation

1 month - 30 August 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] more and more countries around the world legalise marijuana for personal and commercial use, Namibian authorities continue to harshly punish users and...

Land grabbing blamed on City

1 month - 12 August 2021 | Crime

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, blamed the illegal land grabbing underway in the capital on the City of...

Sniffing out trouble

1 month - 11 August 2021 | Crime

Four highly-trained dogs arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport from the Netherlands on Sunday, with the sole purpose of combating wildlife crime in Namibia.Old...

Bank employee catches conman red-handed

2 months ago - 10 August 2021 | Crime

While on patrol with the Namibian Police on 29 July 2021, Bank Windhoek's Customer Contact Centre Agent Bonifacius Chaunelesethle caught a scammer in the act.Chaunelesethle...

Community policing essential – Ndeitunga

2 months ago - 27 July 2021 | Crime

Nampol’s Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga encouraged community policing in the informal settlements, urging these communities to form neighbourhood watch teams to curb crime in their areas.Ndeitunga...

NamPol to face GBV head on

2 months ago - 25 July 2021 | Crime

NamPol on Friday launched its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) National Action Plan aimed at to enhanced policing efforts in a bid to improve responsiveness, expedite investigations...

Latest News

Crime syndicates more devious than...

17 hours ago | Crime

NamPol warned businesses and banks to be extra vigilant for criminal syndicates involved in defrauding and stealing from shops and banks across the country.In a...

UNAM victorious

17 hours ago | Sports

The University of Namibia (UNAM) Rugby Club are back to their winning ways after beating their cross-town rivals Western Suburbs 36-29 at the UNAM Sports...

Fairest Chani heads to fairest...

2 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Events

Namibia’s reigning Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, jets off to France on Saturday, where she will be attending MIPCOM 2021 - the world's largest television market....

Fuse remains in the oil...

2 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Environment

Kavango • [email protected] denies that it is now allegedly trying to bribe community leaders with favours and gifts in the form of social assistance to...

GIPF hits the road

2 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Economics

The Omaheke region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF)...

Paving the way to Israel

2 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Sports

Namibian Esport athletes went head-to-head with countries in the African region during the Global Regional Games for the chance to participate in IESF’s 13th Esports...

Ten millionth educational booklet printed

2 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Education

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) was entrusted with the printing and distribution of National Educational Support Study Materials – a venture that began during lockdown last...

Fight against HIV continues

2 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Health

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long announced that the United States would contribute US$90.4 million in 2022 towards Namibia’s fight against AIDS through the US...

Parliament to host public hearings...

2 days ago - 08 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] in favour of reproductive justice and abortion law reform and those battling to retain Namibia’s restrictive abortion law will be given a...

Load More