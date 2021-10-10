Crime syndicates more devious than ever

NamPol warned businesses and banks to be extra vigilant for criminal syndicates involved in defrauding and stealing from shops and banks across the country.

In a media statement NamPol spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said some of those suspected to be operating the syndicate have been arrested. “NamPol is warning businesses, banks as well as the general public to be extremely cautious and vigilant, moreover to report any suspicious occurrences in their environments to the police,” said Shikwambi.

She said a 38-year-old Egyptian national was arrested after he allegedly stole a diamond chain valued at N$56 000 at the African Art Jewellery in Swakopmund on Monday. “It is alleged that the suspect took the complainant’s diamond necklace where it was placed without the owners’ consent, left the shop and drove away from the scene as seen in a video,” she said.

She also said four South African nationals were arrested at Keetmanshoop towards the end of last month after they allegedly defrauded a cashier at Build-It branch there.

It is alleged that the suspects pretended to have been looking for South African notes in exchange for Namibian notes from the cashier and in the process stole cash of N$8 000 before driving off in a black seven-seater vehicle.

The syndicate has committed similar crimes at Engen Service station at Usakos in the Erongo region last Sunday and at Bank Windhoek in Windhoek, in the Khomas region on Wednesday.



