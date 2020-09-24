Cultural heritage in the spotlight

24 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Steffi Balzar
The annual Namibian Heritage Week currently taking place, is themed “Ombazu Ndjiritutumuna” or “Building Cultural Resilience – the new normal”.
The theme deals with the sustainability of our cultural heritage and Namibians are to be encouraged to protect and preserve the natural and cultural resources of the country.
As part of the events, the National Museum in the capital hosts various exhibitions that can be viewed until 27 September. The focus is on topics like climate change and how to deal with it.
For this purpose, the “Ombombo classroom” was set up – a mobile presentation room in which the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is presented. The main focus here is the common pursuit of a better future.
Lectures in the field of natural sciences and archaeology are also being held in the museum this week.
“Culture shouldn’t be viewed as a separate entity, but as a whole,” says Benson Muramba of the museum's natural history department. In his view, the country’s fauna and flora can also be considered cultural heritage. “Tourists, for example, come to see the national parks,” he says.
This is a source of income and therefore very important for the country and development. “We want to make people aware of the importance of the context,” he said.
Due to Covid-19, the event was not as well attended as usual. In recent years, numerous children in particular have attended the activities on offer during the Heritage Week.
“This year we decided to only offer mobile exhibitions,” said one of the museum’s documentalists. “So, we can pack everything into a car and head off to a school to showcase it.”
Earlier this week there was also a treasure hunt that included interactive games and questions at the Independence Memorial Museum for grade 10 students. The aim is to bring the children closer to the history and the different cultures of the country in a lively way.

