Customer quantities limited…

… In bid to prevent panic buying

23 March 2020 | Health

In response to calls to refrain from excessive purchasing and stockpiling goods as it intensifies its efforts to contain the coronavirus, Dis-Chem has advised that it will be limiting the number of items consumers can purchase.
With immediate effect, shoppers will be able to purchase a maximum of six units of any given item throughout Dis-Chem’s store network to minimise the impact of panic buying.
“We have been doing everything in our power to ensure that our warehouses have sufficient stock and to replenish shelves daily and as quickly as possible,” says CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies, Ivan Saltzman. “While there have been numerous appeals to customers to only buy what they need in the wake of concerns over coronavirus-linked stockpiling, consumer demand remains high. Limits will ensure that customers can equitably obtain the necessary items regularly.”
He said Dis-Chem is still seeing increased demand for certain household cleaning and personal hygiene products such as tissues, wipes, soaps, hand and surface sanitisers and general wellness products. “We are working closely with suppliers to ensure the ready availability of additional stock in order to continue to meet the increased demand. We have a strong supply chain and logistics team and can maintain a steady supply to our stores.” - ANA

