CVA league kicks off

Volleyball

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) started with their 2021 season at Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek on Saturday.

The busy weekend saw Revivals Volleyball Club (RVC), Deutscher Turn-und Sportverein (DTS), Happy Du and Khomas Nampol Volleyball Club (KNVC) compete in the women’s category, while in the men’s category, City of Windhoek, Kudos Sport Club (KSC), Happy Du and KNVC also locked horns at the same venue.

In the women’s category, the first game of the day was between RVC who smashed their opponents DTS 3-0 in a game that was supposed to be played as the best of five, while Happy Du overcame Khomas NamPol by three sets to one (3-1).

The men’s category saw exciting volleyball when a strong KSC surpassed City of Windhoek with three sets to nil (3-0) as their opponents had no response to the KSC style of play, while Khomas NamPol and Happy Du were the only teams that managed to play all five sets.

Khomas NamPol outclassed their opponents with a 3-2 win after trailing by two sets at the start of the match.

Happy Du coach Ishitile Aloisius told this agency he was not happy with his women’s team level of fitness on the day. “Our preparation was on a short basis but I am happy that we emerged victorious. I am excited that the league is back again we can now enjoy ourselves,” said Ishitile.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, only restricted numbers of players, as well as officials, were allowed per game which CVA Chairperson Tobias Eden Mwatelulo said following those regulations will be the order of the day at all their games.

The 2021 CVA season is expected to continue until the final week of July. – Nampa



