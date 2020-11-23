Cyber Security competition held online

‘Trust but verify’

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition (NNCSC) will be held online on 4 December under the theme Trust but verify.

Last year, the Digital Forensics and Information Security Research Cluster (DFISRC) hosted the 5th NNCSC under the theme Collaboration through Industry 4.0 Cyber Security Solutions, with two internationally renowned keynote speakers in the security sector that addressed the competitors.

To ensure continuity, this year, the competition is also open to high schools and has now also added the End User Competition. This is important, as the Internet and Technology become enablers for the world in 2020, therefore, having an online competition presents an opportune time for competitors to put theory into practice in a simulated environment otherwise not possible in a classroom setup.

Over 70 computer and communication professionals from various disciplines in Computer Science, Communication and Information Technology from industry, academia and government are expected to participate in this year’s competition. This platform intends to stimulate cutting-edge Cyber Security discussions at all levels among the participants.

The competition will allow participants to showcase how security can be enforced or broken in innovative technologies. The platform will also allow sharing of experiences and achievements, as well as discuss future solutions for design and application of systems security.

This event will be of immense benefit to the Computer and Communication societies and will contribute to the progress and development of the IT systems security industry in Namibia, as the country is a role model in adopting the latest trends in modern ICT infrastructure like 4G, Digital TV, WACS, to name but a few.

For more info, visit the competition website at https://nncsc.com/



