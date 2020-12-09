Cyber security in the spotlight

09 December 2020 | Technology

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition was held at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), under the theme “Cyber Security Automated: Rethinking the Human Role” last week.
The competition took place over two days, one of which was an informative session and pre-competition for the participating teams. Day two was reserved for the competition where four teams participated. The student team from the India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT) won the competition, while the team representing NUST took second place. Lingua College secured the third spot.
The winning CEIT team consisted of Rehabeam Shangula, Dorian Juan Slaverse, Pandu Tobias, Efraim Leopold, Donnavan Martins, David Amagulu under the guidance of CEIT centre head Arpit Jain, as mentor.
The student team was trained under the programme Certificate in Ethical Hacking and Information Security provided by CEIT.
The Centre of Excellence in Information Technology provides certificate programmes in Ethical Hacking and Information Security, Advanced Web Technologies and Big Data Technologies, NQF Level 7 qualifications.

Similar News

 

We, the Internet

2 months ago - 06 October 2020 | Technology

On 10 October 2020, thousands of citizens representing the diversity of their respective countries will gather in more than 70 countries around the world to...

Promoting access to information through community broadcasters

2 months ago - 11 September 2020 | Technology

Namibia Media Trust (NMT), a member of the ACTION Coalition, has teamed up with community radio stations under the auspices of the Namibia Community Broadcasters...

Female ‘hackers’ take the lead

3 months ago - 18 August 2020 | Technology

Sixty-eight teams of young innovators registered to take part in a virtual hackathon aimed at improving public service delivery last month.The hackathon was initiated by...

CoW retains telecommunication license

4 months ago - 28 July 2020 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] the fact that an unauthorised person made the application on behalf of the City of Windhoek (CoW) for a telecommunication license last...

City denies 5G technology

4 months ago - 16 July 2020 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] the proposed plan to implement 5G technology with Huawei has been discussed at length at many council meetings, the City of Windhoek...

A marathon of a hackathon

5 months ago - 09 July 2020 | Technology

The UNDP Namibia Accelerator Lab has partnered with the Namibia University Science and Technology (NUST) Tech Hub and Green Enterprise Solutions in hosting a virtual...

Broadband policy to be implemented this year

5 months ago - 16 June 2020 | Technology

The ministry of information communication and technology (MICT) will ensure the implementation of the National Broadband Policy and its implementation action plan for telecommunications operators...

How secure are your [email protected]$w0rds?

7 months ago - 24 April 2020 | Technology

From a business perspective, one of the top risks to address with home users right now are bad password practices, such as using weak passwords...

Onandete, Namgo win big bucks at hackathon

7 months ago - 21 April 2020 | Technology

In total, 108 teams joined the #NamibiaHacksCovid19 hackathon to fight the pandemic in Namibia, with more than 400 participants working on solutions and submitting 52...

Hacking Covid-19, Namibian style!

7 months ago - 15 April 2020 | Technology

Join in the fight Covid-19 in Namibia when StartUp Namibia hosts a 54-hour Hackathon this weekend!The online event was created through a partnership with GIZ...

Latest News

Cyber security in the spotlight

9th of December 13:35 | Technology

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition was held at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), under the theme “Cyber Security Automated: Rethinking...

Namibian project first for Africa

9th of December 13:17 | Local News

Man’s best friend has always played a significant role in humanity’s wellbeing.This time, a fascinating angle arose when the University of Namibia (UNAM) School of...

Road safety campaign begins

26 minutes ago | Accidents

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and First National Bank (FNB) have made donations worth N$158 000 to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for the festive season...

Unearthing social responsibility in Namibia’s...

35 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Fabian ShaanikaThe importance of the mining sector in Namibia and its contribution to our country’s economy can never be underestimated.The sector is an...

Natuurbewaring vs klimaatsverandering

50 minutes ago | Environment

In ’n nuwe navorsingsartikel klap ekoloë en klimaatsveranderingspesialiste hard na huidige natuurbewaringspraktyke wat volgens hulle nie buigsaam en dinamies genoeg is om die impakte van...

Safety tips for the festive...

1 hour ago | Police

Statistics show that during holidays such as the coming festive season, there is a high or significant increase in property crimes. Criminals take advantage to...

It’s a family affair

18 hours ago | Sports

Flip de Bruyn and his family will this year attempt to complete the 373km bicycle race from Windhoek across the Khomas Hochland and the Namib...

What lies ahead for the...

18 hours ago | Economics

As we near the end of an unprecedented year, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, looks ahead and predicts yet...

A round for the motor...

18 hours ago | Banking

Dealerships and salespeople in the motor vehicle industry were awarded at Bank Windhoek’s annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in Windhoek recently.The awards recognised dealerships...

Load More