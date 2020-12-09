Cyber security in the spotlight

The winning team (crouching), pictured with NUST staff. Photo contributed

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition was held at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), under the theme “Cyber Security Automated: Rethinking the Human Role” last week.

The competition took place over two days, one of which was an informative session and pre-competition for the participating teams. Day two was reserved for the competition where four teams participated. The student team from the India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CEIT) won the competition, while the team representing NUST took second place. Lingua College secured the third spot.

The winning CEIT team consisted of Rehabeam Shangula, Dorian Juan Slaverse, Pandu Tobias, Efraim Leopold, Donnavan Martins, David Amagulu under the guidance of CEIT centre head Arpit Jain, as mentor.

The student team was trained under the programme Certificate in Ethical Hacking and Information Security provided by CEIT.

The Centre of Excellence in Information Technology provides certificate programmes in Ethical Hacking and Information Security, Advanced Web Technologies and Big Data Technologies, NQF Level 7 qualifications.

