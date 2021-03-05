Cycle away on Saturday

The Nedbank National XCM Championships take place at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday (6 March 2021) – an event that is very popular amongst avid mountain bike cyclists and supporters. The races consist of the following categories: Elite, U.23, Sub Vet, Vet, Masters, Grand Masters, Junior Men, Junior Women, U.16 and U.14 boys. Elite and Vet cyclists will race in two loops which cover a total of 62km.

It’s a race of endurance, skill and agility, which test competitors to their very limits.

The Nedbank Namibia National XCM Championships is one of many mountain bike cycling events to be hosted by Nedbank this year.



